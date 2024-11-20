4 of Warren Buffet's Highest-Yielding Stocks Are Huge Wall Street Favorites Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Key Points

Barring a return of inflation, rates should trend lower in 2025.

The Federal Reserve may pause on lowering rates in December.

Warren Buffett has been selling stocks and piling up the cash; a financial advisor can tell you if it’s time you do the same. Click here to learn more.

If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. The “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world for years. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors.

Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the world’s preeminent investors. With interest rates poised to move lower, adding Buffett dividend-paying stocks that will rally as bond yields drop makes sense.

We screened the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio dividend stocks, looking for the highest-yielding holdings that are favorites of Wall Street equity analysts. Sure enough, four top companies have a significant following on Wall Street and make sense for growth and income investors looking for stocks they can buy and hold forever.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett stocks?

There are few investors with the results and the reputation Buffett has garnered over the past 50 years. While investing has changed over the previous half-century, buying good companies with products and services that are known worldwide while paying dividends will always stay in style.

Ally Financial

With no buildings, the bank posted solid third-quarter earnings and offers a solid 3.35% dividend. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), a pioneer in the digital financial services industry, provides a diverse range of innovative digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers, primarily in the United States and Canada.

It operates through four segments:

Automotive Finance Operations

Insurance Operations

Mortgage Finance Operations

Corporate Finance Operations

The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers:

Automotive financing services, including retail installment sales contracts

Loans and operating leases

Term loans to dealers

Financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers

Warehouse lines to automotive retailers

Fleet financing

It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities to purchase or lease vehicles and vehicle remarketing services.

The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contracts and guaranteed asset protection products and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers’ vehicle inventory.

The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages a consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans from third parties and direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings.

The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies and leveraged loans and commercial real estate products to serve companies in the healthcare industry.

The company also offers commercial banking products and services, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services.

Chevron

This integrated giant is safer for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector and pays a rich 4.33% dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company operates in two segments.

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also is involved in cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced over a year ago that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion.

Diageo

This company is one of the largest producers of alcoholic beverages in the world and pays a solid 3.10% dividend. Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide.

It offers:

Scotch whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, beer and spirits

Irish cream liqueurs

Wine, Raki, tequila, Canadian and American whiskey

Cachaça and brandy, as well as adult beverages and ready-to-drink products

The company’s premium brands comprise Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Its reserve brands include:

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Johnnie Walker Gold Label 18-year-old

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

Johnnie Walker Platinum Label 18-year-old

John Walker & Sons Collection

Johnnie Walker The Gold Route

Johnnie Walker The Royal Route

Johnnie Walker super premium brands: The Singleton, Cardhu, Talisker, Lagavulin, and other malt brands.

Kraft Heinz

Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this Buffett favorite always stands to benefit while paying a tremendous 4.55% dividend. Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods.

The company is a leading global food company with estimated annual revenues of $25 billion from well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer, and Maxwell House.

The company’s additional brands include:

ABC

Capri Sun

Classico

Jell-O

Kool-Aid

Lunchables

Ore-Ida

Oscar Mayer

Philadelphia

Planters

Plasmon

Quero

Weight Watchers

Smart Ones

Velveeta

