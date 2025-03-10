The Nasdaq is Cratering But REGN, BIIB and CSGP Are Up Big Today Kena Betancur / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Markets are tanking on tariff fears, inflationary concerns and now fears of recession.

“Given this is so uncertain and that there are new announcements every hour or so, it’s kind of unclear what the environment is going to look like. It’s hard to deny the risk of a recession has intensified,” said Jonathan Millar, senior U.S. economist at Barclays in New York, as quoted by Investing.com. “People are pushing off spending and that feeds through to a drag on growth, or perhaps even declines in growth if it’s strong enough. There’s a risk both in terms of higher inflation and downside for activity.”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is up about 4%, or $30 on the day. The company and Sanofi just posted positive results from a pivotal ADEPT Phase 2/3 trial.

While we’re not seeing any specific news, BIIB has become a value play.

And while it’s wreaking havoc on most stocks, some are bucking the trend, including:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

While markets sink, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is up about 4%, or $30 on the day.

Helping, the company and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) just posted positive results from a pivotal ADEPT Phase 2/3 trial, which is investigating the use of Duplixent in adults with moderate-to-severe bullous pemphigoid, a rare autoimmune disease that can lead to large blisters or skin sores.

“The ADEPT trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints, enrolling 106 adults with moderate-to-severe BP who were randomized to receive Dupixent 300 mg (n=53) every two weeks after an initial loading dose or placebo (n=53) added to standard-of-care oral corticosteroids (OCS),” as noted in a Regeneron press release.

Biogen

Shares of oversold pharmaceutical giant Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are up about $4.40 on the day.

While we’re not seeing any specific news for the pivot higher, BIIB has become a value play. For one, BIIB now trades at 13.5x earnings, as compared to the sector median of 29.14. It’s also trading at 1.31x book, which is well under the industry average book of 2.09.

In addition, according to CEO Chris Viehbacher, the company is greatly focused on driving growth from its four recently launched products, reprioritizing the pipeline for high-impact projects, and reducing operating expenses to invest in growth. He highlighted that revenue from launch products offset declines in the multiple sclerosis franchise, leading to core pharmaceutical growth for the first time in four years,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.

The company is also focused on advancing its immunology and rare disease pipeline, which includes Phase 3 trials for Felzartamab for multiple myeloma and kidney diseases.

CoStar Group

Another hot stock bucking the downtrend is CoStar Group (CSGP). Up about $4 earlier today, we’re not seeing any new news. However, we did see that Polen Capital Growth Strategy initiated a position in the CSGP stock. All after CSGP pulled back after third-quarter earnings.

They also believe there’s upside potential from growth drivers including its “CoStar Suite (the go-to information source for the U.S. commercial real estate market) and Apartments.com, an advantaged player in the duopolistic U.S. apartment rental market,” as quoted by Insider Monkey.

