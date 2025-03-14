Goldman Sachs Has Turned Very Bearish: Grab These Stable Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks Now Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is an acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investing spectrum and is likely to continue for years.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Goldman Sachs’ stable stocks are ones the firm feels can handle a recession better than others.

The analysts are focused on companies with improving case flows.

The dividend stable stocks may offer the best total return potential.

The Goldman Sachs research team led by David Kostin recently published a list of stocks the firm likes during these volatile and rocky market times. They published the list shortly after cutting its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,200 from 6,500. That downgrade comes as the S&P 500 has now fallen over 10% from its all-time high in the past four weeks and is now in an official correction, which is defined as a pullback of 10% or more from recent highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had already slipped even further into correction territory.

Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks

JayLazarin / Getty Images

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is the world’s second-largest investment bank by revenue and is ranked 55th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue. The Wall Street white-glove giant offers financing, advisory services, risk distribution, and hedging for the firm’s institutional and corporate clients.

Bank of New York Mellon

This is the oldest company in the Fortune 500. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE: BK) is a global financial services company.

The company’s business segment includes:

Securities Services

Market and Wealth Services

Investment and Wealth Management

The Securities Services business segment consists of Asset Servicing and Issuer Services, which provide business solutions across the transaction life cycle to its global asset owner and asset manager clients.

The Market and Wealth Services business segment consists of three lines of business:

Pershing

Treasury Services

Clearance and Collateral Management provide business services and technology solutions

Its Investment and Wealth Management business segment delivers a diversified portfolio of investment strategies independently and through its global distribution network to institutional and retail clients globally. It provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking services, and investment.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. It is a top stock that Warren Buffett bought in 2024 and has added some shares to. The company operates a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza.

The company operates through three segments:

U.S. stores

International franchise

Supply chain

The U.S. stores segment is primarily comprised of franchise operations, consisting of franchised stores in the United States. The segment also operates a network of United States Company-owned stores.

The international franchise segment primarily includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in foreign markets.

The supply chain segment primarily includes the distribution of food, equipment, and supplies to stores from the Company’s supply chain center operations in the United States and Canada. Its Pinpoint Delivery technology allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including parks, baseball fields, and beaches.

Domino’s Pizza is a public restaurant brand with a global enterprise of over 20,500 stores in over 90 markets.

PepsiCo

This top consumer staples stock posted solid fourth-quarter earnings and will continue to supply all the goods for the 2025 March Madness tailgates and parties. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker Oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi

Gatorade

Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Aquafina

Diet Mountain Dew

Tropicana Pure Premium

Sierra Mist

Mug brands

Waste Management

This is one of the largest industrial stocks in the waste and garbage removal business, and it is a solid idea now as it is recession-proof. Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) provides environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and internationally.

It offers:

Collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, recovery facility, or disposal site

Owns and operates transfer stations; owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities that produce renewable and natural gas.

It also operates materials processing and commodities recycling services, including:

Cardboard

Paper

Glass

Metals

Plastics

Construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes

Recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties

Strategic business solutions.

In addition, the company collects recyclable food and yard waste, markets and sells mulch, compost, soil amendments, and renewable energy, offers remediation and construction and industrial waste services, and manages and markets fly ash.

Further, it provides Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), which offers compliance programs and the collection, processing, and disposal of regulated and specialized waste, including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste; and Secure Information Destruction (SID) services, which include the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction and recycling of sorted office paper.

