Goldman Sachs Has Turned Very Bearish: Grab These Stable Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks Now

Goldman Sachs is an acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investing spectrum and is likely to continue for years.
The Goldman Sachs research team led by David Kostin recently published a list of stocks the firm likes during these volatile and rocky market times. They published the list shortly after cutting its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,200 from 6,500. That downgrade comes as the S&P 500 has now fallen over 10% from its all-time high in the past four weeks and is now in an official correction, which is defined as a pullback of 10% or more from recent highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had already slipped even further into correction territory.
Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks
Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is the world’s second-largest investment bank by revenue and is ranked 55th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue. The Wall Street white-glove giant offers financing, advisory services, risk distribution, and hedging for the firm’s institutional and corporate clients.
Bank of New York Mellon
This is the oldest company in the Fortune 500. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE: BK) is a global financial services company.
The company’s business segment includes:
- Securities Services
- Market and Wealth Services
- Investment and Wealth Management
The Securities Services business segment consists of Asset Servicing and Issuer Services, which provide business solutions across the transaction life cycle to its global asset owner and asset manager clients.
The Market and Wealth Services business segment consists of three lines of business:
- Pershing
- Treasury Services
- Clearance and Collateral Management provide business services and technology solutions
Its Investment and Wealth Management business segment delivers a diversified portfolio of investment strategies independently and through its global distribution network to institutional and retail clients globally. It provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking services, and investment.
Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. It is a top stock that Warren Buffett bought in 2024 and has added some shares to. The company operates a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza.
The company operates through three segments:
- U.S. stores
- International franchise
- Supply chain
The U.S. stores segment is primarily comprised of franchise operations, consisting of franchised stores in the United States. The segment also operates a network of United States Company-owned stores.
The international franchise segment primarily includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in foreign markets.
The supply chain segment primarily includes the distribution of food, equipment, and supplies to stores from the Company’s supply chain center operations in the United States and Canada. Its Pinpoint Delivery technology allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including parks, baseball fields, and beaches.
Domino’s Pizza is a public restaurant brand with a global enterprise of over 20,500 stores in over 90 markets.
PepsiCo
This top consumer staples stock posted solid fourth-quarter earnings and will continue to supply all the goods for the 2025 March Madness tailgates and parties. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.
Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers:
- Lays and Ruffles potato chips
- Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips
- Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips
- Fritos corn chips
The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:
- Quaker Oatmeal
- Grits
- Rice cakes
- Natural granola and oat squares
- Pearl Milling mixes and syrups
- Quaker Chewy granola bars
- Cap’n Crunch cereal
- Life cereal
- Rice-A-Roni side dishes
PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:
- Pepsi
- Gatorade
- Mountain Dew
- Diet Pepsi
- Aquafina
- Diet Mountain Dew
- Tropicana Pure Premium
- Sierra Mist
- Mug brands
Waste Management
This is one of the largest industrial stocks in the waste and garbage removal business, and it is a solid idea now as it is recession-proof. Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) provides environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and internationally.
It offers:
- Collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, recovery facility, or disposal site
- Owns and operates transfer stations; owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities that produce renewable and natural gas.
It also operates materials processing and commodities recycling services, including:
- Cardboard
- Paper
- Glass
- Metals
- Plastics
- Construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes
- Recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties
- Strategic business solutions.
In addition, the company collects recyclable food and yard waste, markets and sells mulch, compost, soil amendments, and renewable energy, offers remediation and construction and industrial waste services, and manages and markets fly ash.
Further, it provides Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), which offers compliance programs and the collection, processing, and disposal of regulated and specialized waste, including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste; and Secure Information Destruction (SID) services, which include the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction and recycling of sorted office paper.
