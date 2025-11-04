Warren Buffett Has Been Waiting For The Sell-Off – His 4 Safest Dividend Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter, thanks to some outstanding performance from the insurance companies in the portfolio. The company’s Q3 2025 earnings increased to nearly $30.8 billion, a substantial rise driven by improved operating profits and higher investment gains. The company’s cash reserves increased to a record $382 billion, while Buffett continued to be a net seller of stocks, with sales totaling $12.5 billion compared to $6.4 billion in purchases. The company beat estimates, with a massive 34% year-over-year increase in operating earnings to $13.485 billion. This was primarily driven by a surge in insurance underwriting income, which grew by over 200%. Warren Buffett now owns more Treasury bills than the Federal Reserve. There can be only one reason for this: he’s worried that the stock market is way overbought and too expensive.

Once again, no Berkshire Hathaway stock was repurchased, and Buffett remained a net seller of stocks in the third quarter by parting with approximately $12.5 billion of stock and buying about $6.4 billion. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter of net selling, contributing to a record cash pile of $382 billion. Despite the strong earnings performance for the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway is underperforming the S&P 500 by a significant margin in 2025, gaining just 5.5% compared to an almost 16% gain for the venerable index.

Quick Read The sell-off in Palantir after strong results may be a wake-up call.

Market breadth was horrible in October despite the record highs, with more stocks declining than advancing.

A substantial sell-off could provide just the entry point Warren Buffett has been waiting for.

Long-time investors and Buffett mavens are familiar with his quote, “His favorite holding for an S&P 500 stock is forever”, so it’s not surprising to report that for all of the success and stature Berkshire Hathaway has in the investment world, 5 top companies make up almost 67% of the fund’s total holdings. While much more concentrated than most portfolio managers would consider, the strategy has worked well for Berkshire Hathaway investors for years and is likely to continue doing so.

Given his apparent concern about the stock market now and his substantial cash and T-bill holdings, it makes sense for investors to consider buying some of the most conservative stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Four companies appear to be very safe investments for now, and three of the four are rated Buy by the top firms on Wall Street that we cover.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett’s stocks? Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

There are few investors with the results and reputation that Mr. Buffett has garnered over the last 50 years. While investing has changed over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services known worldwide, while paying dividends, will always remain in style.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1886. This stock remains a top long-time holding of Buffett, who owns a massive 400 million shares. That accounts for almost 9% of the portfolio, and the shares are up a solid 11.6% in 2025 while paying shareholders a solid 2.88% dividend.

The world’s largest beverage company offers consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands. The company reported strong third-quarter 2025 earnings, which beat analyst expectations for earnings per share (EPS) but fell slightly short of revenue expectations.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of over 1.9 billion servings per day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating and a target price of $81.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. This is a safe-haven stock that Warren Buffett bought in 2024. The pizza giant pays a dividend of 1.69%. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a company that operates a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza.

The Company operates through three segments:

U.S. stores

International Franchise

Supply chain

The U.S. stores segment primarily comprises franchise operations, which consist of franchised stores located in the United States. The segment also operates a network of company-owned stores in the United States.

The international franchise segment primarily includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in foreign markets.

The supply chain segment primarily includes distributing food, equipment, and supplies to stores from the Company’s supply chain center operations in the United States and Canada. Its Pinpoint Delivery technology enables customers to receive deliveries nearly anywhere, including parks, baseball fields, and beaches.

Domino’s Pizza is a publicly traded restaurant brand with a global network of over 20,500 stores in more than 90 markets.

Bank of America has a Buy rating with a $536 target price objective.

Kraft Hein z

Kraft Heinz is North America’s third-largest food and beverage company and fifth-largest globally. Even in difficult times, everybody needs to eat, and this company consistently benefits while paying a substantial 6.47% dividend. The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Group and manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide through its eight consumer-driven product platforms:

Taste Elevation

Easy Ready Meals

Hydration

Meats

Cheeses

Substantial Snacking

Desserts

Coffee and other grocery products

The Company has two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets.

Its other segments, consisting of West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) and Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets. It manufactures its products from a wide variety of raw materials.

Kraft Heinz brands include:

Kraft

Oscar Mayer

Heinz

Philadelphia

Lunchables

Velveeta

Ore-Ida

Capri Sun

Maxwell House

Kool-Aid

Jell-O

Golden Circle

Wattie’s

Plasmon

ABC

Master

Quero

Pudliszki

The Company’s products are sold through its sales organizations and independent brokers, agents, and distributors.

The Kraft Heinz Company recently announced that its Board of Directors had unanimously approved a plan to separate the Company into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off. The separation is designed to maximize Kraft Heinz’s capabilities and brands while reducing complexity, allowing both new companies to deploy resources toward their distinct strategic priorities more effectively. This focus will enable stronger performance while preserving the scale to compete and win in today’s environment. Many on Wall Street believe that this could be a significant positive for shareholders, citing spin-offs at General Electric and AT&T (NYSE: T) as examples from the past.

UBS has a Neutral rating with a target price of $30.

Kroger

This grocery chain giant is a consistently solid and conservative investment with a reliable 2.06% dividend.. The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) is an American retail company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout the United States. It operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price-impact warehouses.

Its combination of food and drug stores offers:

Natural food and organic sections

Pharmacies

General Merchandise

Pet centers

Fresh seafood and organic produce

Multi-department stores offer:

Apparel

Home fashion and furnishings

Outdoor living

Electronics

Automotive products

Toys

The company’s marketplace stores offer:

Full-service grocery, pharmacy, health, and beauty care

Perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys

Price-impact warehouse stores sell groceries, health and beauty care products, meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce.

The company also manufactures and processes food products in its supermarkets and online; it sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers.

Evercore ISI has an Outperform rating with an $80 target price objective.