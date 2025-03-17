3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before March Ends Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

We’re in a somewhat unusual economic predicament right now. On one hand, inflation remains high (at least compared to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%). On the other, inflation has been coming down and economic weakness in the employment and consumer sentiment data suggest that interest rates probably should (or will) decline, as the Fed deals with what could be an incoming recession.

Key Points These three dividend stocks are certainly worth considering for long-term investors seeking higher yields in this declining interest rate environment.

In these declining interest rate environments, the question is always whether underlying economic weakness or falling interest rates will be the bigger underlying catalyst for equities. I would argue for many of the higher-yielding stocks in the market, the risks are elevated.

This is because stocks with higher than average yields in their respective sectors inherently carry higher risk. The market is implicitly pricing in a higher risk of dividend cuts or slower dividend growth over time, for a variety of reasons.

However, if interest rates significantly decline and growth stocks continue to take a breather, it’s possible that those seeking more stable returns (with a greater percentage of total returns coming from dividends) could opt for many of these names. In this article, I’m going to highlight three of the top high-yield dividend stocks I think are worth considering in this regard. For those looking for relative stability in this group, these are three companies I think are worth considering as income-first plays.

Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) operates across multiple energy sectors, including oil and gas pipelines, distribution, storage, and renewable power. The company’s Liquids Pipelines segment manages crude oil and refined product transportation in Canada and the U.S. Gas Distribution & Storage provides natural gas services, while Gas Transmission & Midstream handles pipeline investments and energy marketing.

Enbridge maintains a 6.3% forward dividend yield, rarely dipping below 6% in the past five years. Its strong dividends fueled an annual total return of 12.3% since 2005, outperforming the S&P 500 and midstream energy stocks. With 30 consecutive years of dividend growth, it raised payouts by 3% in December 2024, effective March 2025.

The company appears well-positioned to extend its dividend growth streak. It also maintains a stable balance sheet, keeping debt between 4.5 and 5 times EBITDA and a payout ratio of 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow. With $50 billion in projected growth opportunities through 2030, nearly half in gas transmission, expansion on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and rising power demand from data centers, its cash flow was expected to increase.

Crown Castle (CCI)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is among the more defensive stocks in the market, and stands out as a top way income-focused investors can gain exposure to the market in a relatively defensive way. The company operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers across the country, with approximately 90,000 miles of fiber optic cables and fiber solutions permeating the U.S. market.

Thus, for those looking for exposure to high-quality and defensive companies with robust cash flows exposed to secular growth trends such as the 5G revolution, this is a company to consider.

Currently, Crown Castle offers investors a robust dividend yield of more than 6% supported by its passive income stream and growth driven by small cell network expansion. While supply chain disruptions have affected the company’s growth in the past, it’s expected that these headwinds will continue to abate over time. And in a bid to enhance capital efficiency, Crown Casle is undergoing a major transformation, including the $8.5 billion sale of its fiber segment to EQT and Zayo, making it a pure-play tower company.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is perhaps best known as a big pharmaceutical giant which benefited from the pandemic, and the leading vaccine battling this ailment. Of course, sales of Covid vaccines has dwindled of late, pressuring the company’s cash flow growth prospects. That said, from a dividend perspective, Pfizer stands out as a leader in this sector with its 6.7% yield and its track record of 345 consecutive quarterly payouts.

To offset post-pandemic revenue declines, it acquired cancer-focused biopharma company Seagen for $43 billion, aiming for eight breakthrough drugs and $10 billion in added sales by 2030. Despite this investment, Pfizer maintained strong cash flow, paying $9.5 billion in dividends while generating $9.8 billion in free cash flow, excluding proceeds from its Haleon stake sale.

The company’s decline stemmed from its inability to sustain its COVID-19-driven success, with annual sales peaking above $100 billion in 2022 before dropping over 40% the next year. The pandemic created an exceptional demand surge that was never expected to last.

Beyond falling COVID-19 revenue, Pfizer faced increasing competition, with legacy drugs like Ibrance and Enbrel experiencing declining sales. However, with $11.1 billion in total COVID-related sales, these products still significantly contributed to Pfizer’s financials. I think as investors continue to look for top-quality dividend stocks in the healthcare sector, Pfizer could outperform in this current environment.