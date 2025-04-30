Here’s the Only Magnificent 7 Stock I’d Buy Right Now 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Magnificent Seven trade has faltered so far this year. And while the cohort is in recovery mode, I think investors should insist on the better members of the cohort that even Jim Cramer thinks ought to be scrapped. In any case, the acronym is due for an upgrade, and most of the Magnificent Seven names still look far from magnificent at this phase in the global tariff war.

As the Magnificent Seven is put to the test, I’d much rather be in one specific name over the others. We’ll go over a severely oversold Magnificent Seven stock that I think could lead the pack higher and finish the year in a better spot despite being caught in the middle of a horrid trade war between the two largest economies on Earth.

Indeed, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been a lot harder to hold amid the tariff battle between the U.S. and China. Things have pretty much reached their boiling point, with tariffs so high that they have essentially wiped out most trade between the two nations. With the threat of empty shelves and higher prices for Americans on Chinese imports, though, there is a great incentive to get a new trade deal done. Until things significantly de-escalate, Apple will stay caught between a rock and a hard place.

Key Points Apple stock stands out as a misunderstood Mag Seven stock that’s still worth buying, as most investors overlook the long-term AI opportunity amid tariff concerns.

Apple does its best to brace for the tariff-induced impact

Despite the precarious spot, the Cupertino-based giant has what it takes to ride out the tides. Whether we’re talking about the negotiation of exemptions, the airlifting of 600 tons of iPhones into the U.S. to steer clear of early tariffs, or further diversification of the supply chain (all U.S. iPhones to be made in India by the end of 2026), CEO Tim Cook has been busy. As he captains a massive ship out of these turbulent waters, I think shareholders ought to stay the course rather than following Warren Buffett and hitting the sell button in the face of continued Trump tariff uncertainties.

Indeed, if a major trade deal can be ironed out, Apple stock could have the most room to run of the Magnificent Seven giants. Until then, the company will keep doing what it does best: innovate.

Apple Intelligence: Where’s that supercycle?

The company reshuffled its AI cards and seems poised to really deliver the type of personalized (and private) AI experience that its users want. Sure, it’s a fairly long wait for the full promise of Apple Intelligence, as Apple users could go more than a year without that ChatGPT-like Siri. In any case, the wait will be worth it for the many iPhone users who want a premium AI that offers a level of intimacy that even ChatGPT may not be able to match.

Indeed, I’ve remarked on Apple’s closeness to users before, and that it would allow Apple to really pull ahead in the AI race once it was ready to unleash its large language model (LLM) in a software update, which is predicted to arrive within two years or so. While Apple may not have the “best” or most capable AI model or agent on the market in 2027, I continue to think it will be among the best monetized.

Personally, I’d not underestimate Apple’s AI efforts as it looks to close the gap with rivals behind closed doors. As the start of summer approaches, we’ll get a better sense of the new AI features during June’s WWDC 2025. Perhaps a few positive surprises from the event could help power AAPL stock’s relief rally, even as the Trump tariff overhang lingers.

As for the iPhone supercycle, I still think it’s on the table for next year, especially if Trump can secure a major deal with China by year’s end. And if other deals come in on time, perhaps the U.S. economy won’t experience a recession, and consumers will feel better about the value proposition of an iPhone without tariffs attached.

The bottom line

If the markets do “boom” as Trump believes they will eventually (perhaps after more deals are done), perhaps a stage could be set for more than just an iPhone supercycle. With AI features also rumored to be coming to the Apple Watch, perhaps we could see an AI-driven supercycle on a broad range of Apple products. All considered, 2026 looks like it could be much brighter for Apple. In the meantime, it’s all eyes on earnings and developments from the U.S.-China tariff war.