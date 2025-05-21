5 Taboo Sin Stocks That Pay Investors Dependable and Rising High-Yield Dividends 2023 Artur Debat / Moment via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield varieties, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. Imagine you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend. If the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: So-called sin stocks often pay some of the highest dividends on Wall Street.

Many investors are more than happy to look past a company’s products to get reliable dividends.

With interest rates likely to stay at current levels, high-yield stocks are a solid investment now.

One category on Wall Street that some portfolio managers do not want to discuss in their portfolios is the so-called sin stocks. Among these companies are tobacco and alcohol product sellers, gambling casinos, sex-related industries, weapons manufacturers, and now even marijuana producers. While they do not all seem sinful at the margin, some money management companies, like some investors, refuse to own them.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. sin stock research database and identified five companies that pay dependable, high-yield dividends and appear to be great ideas for growth and income investors concerned that we may be on the verge of another significant sell-off. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.

Why do we cover high-yield dividend stocks?

High-yield dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Altria

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. Up a very strong 14% in 2025, this stock offers value investors a great entry point. Altria manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild and Middleton brands

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Last year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Altria recently increased its quarterly dividend by 4.1%, from $0.98 to $1.02 per share, marking its 59th dividend increase in the past 55 years.

Diageo

This British multinational alcoholic beverage company is headquartered in London. It is one of the world’s largest producers of alcoholic beverages and pays a solid dividend. Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide.

It offers:

Scotch whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, beer and spirits

Irish cream liqueurs,

Wine, Raki, tequila, Canadian and American whiskey

Cachaça, and brandy, as well as adult beverages and ready-to-drink products

The company’s premium brands comprise Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Its reserve brands include:

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Johnnie Walker Gold Label 18-year-old

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

Johnnie Walker Platinum Label 18-year-old

John Walker & Sons Collection

Johnnie Walker The Gold Route

Johnnie Walker The Royal Route

Johnnie Walker super premium brands: The Singleton, Cardhu, Talisker, Lagavulin, and other malt brands.

Lockheed Martin

This American aerospace and defense manufacturer has worldwide interests. It is one of the top aerospace and defense stocks to consider for investment. Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, operates, and sustains advanced technology systems, products, and services.

The company operates in five principal business segments:

Aeronautics

Missiles and Fire Control

Mission Systems and Training

Space Systems

Information Systems and Global Solutions

It also provides a wide range of defense electronics products and IT services.

As the Pentagon’s prime contractor, Lockheed Martin plays a crucial role in national defense, offering a diverse portfolio of global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies.

The company’s leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy, and IT programs guarantees a steady inflow of follow-on orders from the U.S. government and many foreign allies of the nation.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) was formed in 2005 through the merger of Molson of Canada and Coors of the United States. While the iconic American beer company merged with a Canadian beer giant, it remains based in Chicago, with its principal offices located in Golden, Colorado, and Montreal, and it pays a solid dividend. Molson Coors manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands globally.

The company offers a range of flavored malt beverages, including hard seltzers, craft spirits, energy drinks, and ready-to-drink beverages.

It provides its products under:

Aspall Cider

Blue Moon

Coors Original

Five Trail

Hop Valley brands

Leinenkugel’s

Madri

Miller Genuine Draft

Molson Ultra

Sharp’s, Staroprame, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands

The company also markets these economy brands:

Branik

Icehouse

Keystone

Miller High Life

Milwaukee’s Best

Steel Reserve

VICI Properties

This real estate investment trust is based in New York City and specializes in casino and entertainment properties. It is one of the top picks across Wall Street in the net lease group and is ideal for more conservative investors looking for gaming exposure and a big dividend. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is an S&P 500 experiential REIT with one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including three iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip:

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

MGM Grand

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio comprises approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and sportsbooks.

Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure, and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors including:

Bowlero

Cabot

Canyon Ranch

Chelsea Piers

Great Wolf Resorts

Homefield

Kalahari Resorts

VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

