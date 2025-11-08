Cheers! Beer and Liquor Stocks on Sale With High Yields to 7.25%

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield varieties, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. Let’s take a closer look at the concept of total return. Imagine you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend. If the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.

While researching our database of dividend stocks, we were surprised to find that two of the world’s largest beer and liquor companies were also paying dividends at rates exceeding 4%. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds both stocks, and both offer some of the best entry points in years. We decided to screen the rest of our high-yield dividend stock database, looking for other companies that sell alcohol, and found three more that also pay outstanding dividends, with one as high as 7.65%.

Why do we cover high-yield dividend stocks?

MarsBars / Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Ambev

Unknown to most investors, this South American company pays a substantial 7.27% dividend. Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) was previously Inbev Participacoes Societarias, a Brazil-based company operating in the brewing sector. The Company produces, distributes, and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas.

Ambev’s activities are divided into three segments:

Latin America North, including the sale of beer, CSD, and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Barbados, and Panama.

Latin America South distributes products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Chile, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprise sales in Canada and some exports to the U.S. market.

The company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo, and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International.

Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE: BF-B) is an American family-owned company, one of the largest in the spirits and wine industry. This stock has been hammered this year, but it pays a solid 3.36% dividend, selling products that are in high demand and never go out of style. Brown-Forman manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells a variety of alcoholic beverages.

Brown-Forman provides:

Wines

Whiskey spirits

Whiskey-based flavored liqueurs

Ready-to-drink cocktails

Ready-to-pour products

Vodkas

Tequilas

Gin

Brandy

Rum

Bourbons

Liqueurs

The company offers its products primarily under these famous brands:

Jack Daniel’s

Woodford Reserve

Old Forester

Coopers’ Craft

Gentleman Jack

Herradura

el Jimador

Korbel

Sonoma-Cutrer

Finlandia

Chambord

Gin Mare

Diplomático

Fords Gin

The Glendronach

Benriach

Glenglassaugh

Slane

The company is also involved in the sale of used barrels, bulk whiskey, and wine, as well as contract bottling services. It serves retail customers and consumers through distributors, as well as directly to state governments, retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments.

It has operations in the United States, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, France, Mexico, Poland, Brazil, Japan, and internationally.

Constellation Brands

This is the largest beer import company in the United States, measured by sales, and has the third-largest market share among all major beer suppliers, paying a solid 3.15% dividend. If there is any company whose products remain in style, it is Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ), which achieves only 7% of its sales outside of the United States. Together with its subsidiaries, it produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.

The company provides beer primarily under these popular brands:

Corona Extra

Corona Premier

Corona Familiar

Corona Light

Corona Refresca

Corona Hard Seltzer

Modelo Especial

Modelo Negra

Modelo Chelada

Victoria

Vicky Chamoy

Pacifico

It also offers wine under:

Cook’s California Champagne

Kim Crawford

Meiomi

Mount Veeder

Ruffino

SIMI

My Favorite Neighbor

Robert Mondavi Winery

Schrader

The Prisoner Wine Company

Spirits are sold under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, and Nelson’s Green Brier brands.

Diageo

This British multinational alcoholic beverage company is headquartered in London. The company is one of the world’s largest producers of alcoholic beverages, and it pays a dividend of 4.56%. Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide.

It offers:

Scotch whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, beer, and spirits

Irish cream liqueurs

Wine, Raki, tequila, Canadian, and American whiskey

Cachaça, and brandy, as well as adult beverages and ready-to-drink products

The company’s premium brands comprise Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness. Its reserve brands include:

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Johnnie Walker Gold Label 18-year-old

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

Johnnie Walker Platinum Label 18-year-old

John Walker & Sons Collection

Johnnie Walker The Gold Route

Johnnie Walker The Royal Route

Johnnie Walker super premium brands: The Singleton, Cardhu, Talisker, Lagavulin, and other malt brands.

Molson Coors Brewing

This iconic American beer company was formed in 2005 through the merger of Molson of Canada and Coors of the United States. It remains based in Chicago, with its main offices in Golden, Colorado, and Montreal, and pays a solid dividend of 4.20%. Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The company offers a range of flavored malt beverages, including hard seltzers, craft spirits, energy drinks, and ready-to-drink beverages.

It provides its products under these brands:

Aspall Cider

Blue Moon

Coors Original

Five Trail

Hop Valley

Leinenkugel’s

Madri

Miller Genuine Draft

Miller Genuine Draft Molson Ultra

Sharp’s

Staropramen

Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Premium brands include Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Niksicko, and Ozujsko.

The company also markets these economy brands:

Branik

Icehouse

Keystone

Miller High Life

Miller High Life Milwaukee’s Best

Steel Reserve

The company’s strategic response to Bud Light’s marketing missteps a few years ago, which led to a surge in new customers, is a testament to its agility and adaptability. Furthermore, the company is exploring new opportunities, such as the potential to market a cannabis-infused product.

Warren Buffett’s Cash Up to $382 Billion: Two Dividend Stocks He Never Sells