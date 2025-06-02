Campbell Soup Earnings Coverage Live 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Q3 EPS seen down 13% YoY despite Sovos-driven revenue growth and Rao’s volume strength

Snacks weakness and increased A&C spend pressure EBIT margin into guidance reset window

Organic sales still trending negative as Campbell’s faces mix and price realization headwinds

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Campbell Soup’s (NYSE: CPB) heads into its Q3 FY25 report this morning with soft expectations and rising pressure on execution. Consensus sees adjusted EPS at $0.6554, down 12.6% YoY, despite headline revenue growth of +2.6%. The gap reflects margin dilution, elevated A&C spend, and flat organic volume mix across core Snacks and Meals & Beverages segments.

Last quarter, Campbell reported a 9% top-line gain to $2.7B, but organic net sales declined 2% and gross margin contracted 100 bps. Rao’s strength and foodservice tailwinds drove volume in the Meals & Beverages segment, but that lift was not enough to counter pricing pressure, acquisition dilution, and higher brand investment. Snacks remained a drag, with organic revenue down 3% and operating earnings down 29% YoY.

CEO Mick Beekhuizen called Q2 “in line with expectations,” but slashed FY25 EPS guidance to $2.95–$3.05 — a clear signal that management no longer expects a second-half earnings rebound. The market has already punished that signal: shares fell 2.9% the day of the release and have now declined over 15% since March. With valuation compressed and short interest stable, the stock likely remains in a conviction-reset phase — unless today’s report shows real traction in Snacks or a margin surprise from cost saves