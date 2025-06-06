5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Giants Have Paid Dividends for Over 100 Years 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, often referred to as “the Dow,” is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. Think of it as a gauge of the overall health of the U.S. stock market and a general indicator of economic trends. The index was first published on May 26, 1896, by Charles Dow, Edward Jones, and Charles Bergstresser, Dow’s cousin by marriage. The index followed the 12 largest companies in each sector of the U.S. stock market at that time. The first published value of the Dow Jones was 40.94, and it now trades at a stunning 42,670. The first average market price was calculated by averaging the prices of the 12 companies. Since then, it has become the standard by which many judge the U.S. economy.

24/7 Wall St. Key Point: While the S&P 500 is considered the benchmark index, the Dow Jones Industrials remain an exclusive group.

Some of the best-known stocks in the index have paid dividends to investors for 100 years and more.

Investors can buy all 30 stocks with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE: DIA).

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street Dow Jones industrial average dividend stocks research database, looking for companies that have paid dividends to shareholders for at least 100 years. We were not surprised to find out that among the companies that could claim the century mark for payments to shareholders were five blue-chip giant members of the venerable index that remain investors and Wall Street favorites to this day. All are rated Buy at the top Wall Street firms we cover, and all are outstanding ideas for long-term growth and income investors.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1892 and has paid dividends since 1893. This company remains a top long-time holding of Warren Buffett. He owns a massive 400 million shares. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

UBS has a Buy rating with an $86 price objective.

Colgate-Palmolive

This is a consumer staples giant that is very conservative and has paid a dividend every year since 1895. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) is a growth company focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition.

The company sells its products under brands such as:

Colgate

Palmolive

Elmex

Hello

Meridol

Sorriso

Tom’s of Maine

EltaMD

Filorga

Irish Spring

Lady Speed Stick

PCA SKIN

Protex

Sanex

Softsoap

Speed Stick

Ajax, Axion

Fabuloso

Murphy

Soupline and Suavitel

Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet

The Home Care product segment, which is managed geographically in five segments:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Africa/Eurasia

All the segments sell primarily to a variety of traditional and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, distributors, dentists, and skin health professionals.

The Pet Nutrition products include specialty pet nutrition products manufactured and marketed by Hill’s Pet Nutrition. The customers for Pet Nutrition products are authorized pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers.

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a $108 target price.

Eli Lilly

This blue-chip healthcare giant has paid dividends to shareholders since 1885. Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) is a medicine company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets products in the human pharmaceutical products segment.

Its cardiometabolic health products include:

Basaglar

Humalog

Humalog Mix 75/25

Humalog U-100

Humalog U-200

Humalog Mix 50/50

insulin lispro

Humulin

Humulin 70/30

Jardiance

Mounjaro

Trulicity

Zepbound

Its oncology products include Cyramza, Erbitux, Tyvyt, and Verzenio.

The company’s immunology products include Ebglyss, Olumiant, Omvoh, and Taltz.

The neuroscience products include Emgality and Kisunla.

Lilly, through its subsidiary, POINT Biopharma Global, is engaged in radiopharmaceutical discovery, development, and manufacturing efforts, as well as the development of clinical and preclinical radioligand therapies for cancer treatment. It is also developing an oral small-molecule inhibitor of a4b7 integrin for inflammatory bowel disease. It also owns a lead therapeutic molecule, FXR314.

UBS has a Buy rating with a $1050 target price.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) manages an industry-leading portfolio of resources and is one of the world’s largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies. Paying dividends to shareholders since 1882, investors currently have an excellent entry point into this energy behemoth. Exxon is the world’s largest international integrated oil and gas company, exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas in:

United States

Canada

South America

Europe

Africa

Asia

Australia/Oceania

Exxon also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as specialty products. Additionally, the company transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Top Wall Street analysts expect Exxon to remain a key beneficiary in a stable oil price environment. Most remain optimistic about the company’s sharp positive inflection in its capital allocation strategy, upstream portfolio, and leverage, which will further drive demand recovery. Exxon also offers greater Downstream/Chemicals exposure than its peers.

The company completed its purchase of oil shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources in May 2024 in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The deal created the largest U.S. oilfield producer and guaranteed a decade of low-cost production.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating with a $138 target price objective.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is the world’s largest tool company, with 50 manufacturing facilities in the United States, and has raised the dividend every year since 1877. With the potential for the economy to slow down some, you can bet that the do-it-yourself legions will fix rather than buy new, and this legendary stock is a solid idea now. Stanley Black & Decker provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional-grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including:

Drills

Impact wrenches and drivers

Grinders, saws, routers, and sanders

Pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools

Hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances

Leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools

Drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products

Toolboxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions

Electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products

This segment sells its products under these brand names:

Dewalt

Craftsman

Cub Cadet

Black+Decker

Hustler

The company’s Industrial segment provides:

Threaded fasteners, blind rivets and tools, blind inserts and tools

Drawn arc weld studs and systems

Engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners

Self-piercing riveting systems

Precision nut running systems

Micro fasteners

High-strength structural fasteners

Axle swage, latches, heat shields, pins, couplings, and other engineered products

Attachments used on excavators and handheld tools

This segment sells its products through a direct sales force and third-party distributors to the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries.

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $90 target.

