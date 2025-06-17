5 Blue-Chip Giants That Have Paid Dividends for 100 Years and Longer Riddy / iStock via Getty Images

There are over 12,000 publicly traded stocks in the United States; not even the most intelligent investors with the best tools can find them all immediately. Many investors and traders typically maintain a small list of key stocks they follow when seeking capital gains or dividends. One key metric for dividend investors is how long and how often companies they would like to invest in pay dividends to shareholders. Readers may be surprised that quite a few blue-chip giants have paid dividends faithfully for 100 years and longer.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Shares of companies that pay reliable dividends can typically be bought and held forever.

The ability to pay dividends for a century shows incredible financial stability.

We have found five well-known blue-chip stocks that have paid dividends for 100 years.

Do you need a collection of blue-chip dividend stocks in your holdings? Why not make an appointment with a financial advisor near you today for a complete portfolio review? Click here and get started today. (Sponsored)

Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established, financially stable companies with a consistent and reliable performance history. They are often considered less risky and are a popular choice for long-term investors. Additionally, nearly all leaders in the category pay dependable, recurring dividends each quarter, regardless of the state of the economy. The term “blue chip” originates from the game of poker, where a blue chip is the highest-value chip.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street blue-chip dividend stocks research database looking for companies that have paid dividends to shareholders for at least 100 years. We were not surprised to find out that among the companies that could claim the century mark for payments to shareholders were five blue-chip giants that remain investors and Wall Street favorites to this day. All are rated Buy at the top Wall Street firms we cover, and all are outstanding ideas for long-term growth and income investors.

Why do we cover blue-chip dividend stocks?

relif / Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the blue-chip variety, because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is an American multinational corporation founded in 1892 and started paying dividends to shareholders in 1893. This company remains a top long-time holding of Warren Buffett. He owns a massive 400 million shares that are up solidly in 2025. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, strong financial results, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver a.

UBS has a Buy rating and has a $86 target price.

Eli Lilly

This blue-chip healthcare giant has paid dividends to shareholders since 1885. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a medicine company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets products in the human pharmaceutical products segment.

Its cardiometabolic health products include:

Basaglar

Humalog

Humalog Mix 75/25

Humalog U-100

Humalog U-200

Humalog Mix 50/50

insulin lispro, and others

Humulin

Humulin 70/30

Jardiance

Mounjaro

Trulicity

Zepbound

Its oncology products include Cyramza, Erbitux, Tyvyt, and Verzenio.

The company’s immunology products include Ebglyss, Olumiant, Omvoh, and Taltz.

The neuroscience products include Emgality and Kisunla.

Eli Lilly, through its subsidiary, POINT Biopharma Global, is engaged in radiopharmaceutical discovery, development, and manufacturing efforts, as well as the development of clinical and preclinical radioligand therapies for cancer treatment. It is also developing an oral small-molecule inhibitor of a4b7 integrin for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It also owns a lead therapeutic molecule, FXR314.

UBS has a Buy rating with a $1,050 target price.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) was founded more than 185 years ago as a soap and candle company and has paid dividends to shareholders since 1891. It is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to consumers across the world.

The company’s segments include:

Beauty

Grooming

Health Care

Fabric & Home Care

Baby

Feminine & Family Care

The company’s products are sold in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, including social commerce channels, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, including airport duty-free stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores and professional channels.

It also sells directly to individual consumers. It has operations in approximately 70 countries.

Procter & Gamble offers products under these brands and others, such as:

Head & Shoulders

Herbal Essences

Pantene

Rejoice

Olay,

Old Spice

Safeguard

Secret

SK-II

Braun

Gillette

Venus

Crest

Oral-B

Ariel

Downy

Gain

Tide

Always

Always Discreet

Tampax

Bounty

Raymond James has an Outperform rating with a $185 target price.

PPG Industries

Formerly known for years as Pittsburgh Paint and Glass, the company recently executed a $2.5 billion dividend in the form of share dividends to shareholders. In addition, they have paid dividends to shareholders since 1899. PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

It operates through two segments:

Performance Coatings

Industrial Coatings

The Performance Coatings segment offers:

Coatings

Solvents

Adhesives

Sealants

Sundries

Software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing

Light industrial coatings and specialty coatings for signs

Wood stains paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors

Coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft

The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives, and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for:

Appliances, agricultural and construction equipment

Consumer electronics, automotive parts, and accessories

Building products

Kitchenware

Transportation vehicles, and other finished products

On-site coatings services

It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic and aluminum tubes for food, beverage and personal care, promotional, and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tires, battery separators, and other end-users; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers’ licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes,

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating with a target price of $125.

UGI

This company owns AmeriGas, the largest propane marketer in the United States, and has paid shareholder dividends faithfully since 1885. UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system, which comprises approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains. Additionally, it, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally.

The company operates through four segments:

AmeriGas Propane

UGI International

Midstream & Marketing

UGI Utilities

Through its extensive network of 1,400 propane distribution locations, it distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers.

The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

Wholesale

Automobile fuel customers

Provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors

In addition, it retails natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations.

Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations.

Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include:

Coal-fired

Landfill gas-fueled

Solar-powered

Natural gas-fueled facilities

Natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility

Propane storage and propane-air mixing stations

Rail transshipment terminals

It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities.

Mizuho has an Outperform rating with a $39 price objective.

Buy These Five Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Energy Stocks as Mideast War Drums Beat

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!