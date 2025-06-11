Grab These 7% Dividend Stocks Before the Fed Rate Cuts Worranan Junhom / Shutterstock.com

It is estimated that the Federal Reserve will make three interest rate cuts in 2025. Citigroup projects that these rate cuts will begin in September and rates may be slashed by 75 base points. This is good news for those with dividend-paying stocks, as these investments historically benefit from lower interest rates.

This projection certainly makes high-yield dividend stocks more enticing. Companies yielding 7% or more are suddenly attractive to investors preparing for a low-rate environment.

This slideshow spotlights four different dividend stocks yielding 7% or higher. We explore each company, including why they’re a good investment option, what analysts have to say, and how these stocks may be the best choice for 2025.

Fed Rate Cuts Expected in 2025

William_Potter / iStock via Getty Images

Citigroup now expects the Federal Reserve to cut rates three times this year

Total anticipated rate reduction is 75 basis points

Cuts are now projected for September, October, and December.

Why Dividend Stocks Could Benefit

g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Lower interest rates make dividend-paying stocks more attractive

Investors may seek stable income sources as bond yields fall

High-yield stocks could see increased demand.

Apple Hospitality REIT: Monthly Payer

Desemeus / Wiki Commons

Owns 224 upscale hotels across 37 U.S. states

Pays a monthly dividend, popular among income investors

Brands include Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Energy Transfer: Midstream Giant

departmentofenergy / Flickr

Operates over 114,000 miles of energy pipelines

Offers a high dividend with strong asset coverage

Acquired Enable Partners, expanding its reach.

Healthpeak Properties: Healthcare Focus

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Specializes in healthcare real estate including labs and senior housing

REIT structure provides tax-efficient income

Growing demand in life sciences supports its outlook.

Telus: Diversified Telecom and Tech

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Canadian company offers telecom, health tech, and AI solutions

High dividend yield and expanding service portfolio

Strong digital infrastructure and innovation capabilities.

Why Investors Are Watching Closely

SKLA / iStock via Getty Images

Rate cuts create tailwinds for high-yield sectors

These stocks can outperform in falling-rate environments

Ideal for retirees or income-seeking investors.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)