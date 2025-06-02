2 High-Yield Stocks for a Lifetime of Safe Income AndreyPopov / Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: High-yield dividend stocks, offering 5% or more, provide substantial income and inflation protection, but risk unsustainable payouts if fundamentals are weak.

Chasing yield can lead to “yield traps,” where high dividends mask financial distress, emphasizing the need for strong cash flows and moderate payout ratios.

Dividend investing, particularly in high-yield stocks offering 5% or more, attracts investors seeking substantial income to fund retirement or build wealth in volatile markets. With inflation at 2.3% and economic uncertainties like tariffs, high-yield stocks provide a steady cash flow, often outpacing bonds and offsetting any portfolio swings. Reinvesting these dividends can compound your returns, creating significant long-term value, especially in a low-interest rate environment.

However, chasing yield carries pitfalls. Elevated yields may signal financial distress in a company, unsustainable payout ratios, or declining stock prices, risking dividend cuts and capital losses. Companies with weak cash flows or high debt, like those in cyclical sectors, often lure investors with unsustainable dividends, leading to “yield traps.”

Prudent investors prioritize firms with strong fundamentals, moderate payout ratios, and consistent earnings to ensure dividend safety. In today’s mercurial market, high-yield stocks require careful selection to balance income and stability. The following two stocks represent two of the best high-yield options, offering reliable, long-term income for investors seeking safety and growth in an uncertain economic landscape.

Verizon (VZ)

Verizon (NYSE:VZ), once the biggest telecom and still an industry giant, is a premier high-yield stock for lifetime income, offering a 6.2% dividend yield.

First-quarter revenue rose 1.5% to $33.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA up 4.1% to $12.6 billion, driven by 2.7% wireless service revenue growth to $20.8 billion, an industry-leading amount. Free cash flow also jumped 33% to $3.6 billion, comfortably covering the $2.71 annual dividend with a 59% free cash flow payout ratio. Verizon has also raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years, with a 19th year likely this fall.

Strategic moves include a $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR), set to close by the first quarter of 2026, which will expand its fiber-optic network to counter wireless subscriber losses (it lost 289,000 postpaid phone subscribers in Q1). Investments in 5G and broadband added 339,000 net broadband subscribers, with 12.6 million total.

Verizon does have a lot of debt, some $121 billion worth, and there is stiff competition from AT&T (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), but a 2.3x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio ensures the telecom’s stability.

At around $44 per share, VZ stock trades at 10 timeless earnings, 9 times estimates, and less than twice sales. Analysts target $47 per share within one year, implying 7% upside, still making Verizon undervalued compared to its peers. Boasting stable dividends, diversified services, and 5G growth, Verizon can be a cornerstone for safe, long-term income.

NNN REIT (NNN)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that delivers a 5.6% dividend yield, making it another top choice for safe income to last a lifetime.

In the first quarter, NNN reported $230.9 million in revenue, up 7%, with core funds from operations (FFO) per share at $0.86, up 3.6%, driven by 97.7% occupancy across 3,641 single-tenant retail properties. The broad diversification among more than 400 tenants protects it against bankruptcies from any one of them.

Its $2.32 annual dividend, with a 69% FFO payout ratio, has increased for 35 years, the third-longest streak for all REITs. NNN’s 30-year average annual total return stands at 11.3%, and is backed by $200 million in post-dividend cash flow. Triple-net (NNN) leases — where tenants cover taxes, maintenance, and insurance — ensure stable rental income, with 43.4% of leases tied to inflation for rent escalators.

NNN REIT’s growth levers include $$500 million to $600 million in acquisitions planned for 2025. It has already completed 40% of its plan. It is also targeting convenience stores, a particularly durable tenant in all kinds of markets, and NNN has a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of less than one, which, while generally considered high, is well within the range for REITs.

Risks include interest rates remaining elevated, which would raise its debt costs, and retail sector slowdowns. However, NNN’s tenant diversity and weighted average lease terms of 18 years mitigate these concerns.

NNN stock trades at $41 per share with a P/FFO ratio of 0.81x, indicating it is significantly undervalued relative to its FFO per share. The REIT’s high yield, stable cash flows, and growth make it a reliable income source for decades.

