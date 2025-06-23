Billionaire Eric Sprott And Other Insiders Just Bought Millions In These Stocks mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points If insiders are willing to put their money where their mouths are, there’s reason for it.

Billionaire Eric Sprott just bought 6.35 million shares of Hycroft Mining.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Remember to always keep track of insider buying.

If insiders are willing to put their money where their mouths are, there’s a reason for it. Just be sure to do your due diligence before buying anything, though. After all, some conditions may have changed, technically or fundamentally, since the buy.

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what insiders have been buying most recently.

Hycroft Mining Holding

Billionaire Eric Sprott just bought 6.35 million shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) on June 13. He bought shares at $3.50 per share for about $22.225 million. This was after shares of HYMC gapped from about $4.70 to a recent low of $3 on a $40 million stock offering.

Helping, the company offers big exposure to gold upside. Plus, “It has large reserves (10.6 million oz Au + 360 million oz Ag) in Nevada, with the project currently in restructuring mode and awaiting metallurgical test results (summer 2025) and a new technical study (late 2025).”

American Homes 4 Rent

Just days ago, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) director Jack Corrigan bought 4,000 shares at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.

The company also just declared a 30-cent quarterly dividend, which is payable on June 30 for shareholders of record as of June 13. Earnings have also been strong. EPS of 30 cents beat by 14 cents. Revenue of $459.28 million, up 8.43% year over year, beat by $5.36 million.

We also have to consider that real estate investment trusts (REITs), like AMH, are a solid bet — especially those with exposure to residential real estate in the Sunbelt states. That’s according to Goldman Sachs. In fact, according to the firm, demand for housing is outpacing supply in cities such as Miami, Tampa, Austin, Nashville, and Dallas. They argue that the labor market has held up well in those areas, despite softening national demand.

Builders FirstSource

In early May, Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) director Paul Levy bought 500,000 shares for $55.48 million. Dirkson Charles also bought 5,000 shares of BLDR for a cost of $109.67 each, for a total investment of $548,350. Fueling more upside, the company recently authorized a stock buyback for up to $500 million of common stock.

With recent earnings, the company’s EPS of 84 cents missed by 20 cents. However, revenue of $3.7 billion, down 4.9% year over year, did beat by $40 million.

Chubb

On June 6, President and COO John Keogh bought 9,809 shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) for just over $2.8 million. The company also launched a $5 billion share buyback program, effective July 1. And it just declared a 97-cent per share quarterly dividend, payable July 3 for shareholders of record as of June 13. Earnings have also been solid.

In its most recent quarter, the company’s EPS of $3.68 beat by 45 cents. Net premiums earned were $12 billion, up 3.6% year over year. That also beat estimates by $780 million.

Helping, analysts at Morgan Stanley just raised their price target by $20 to $300 with an equal weight rating. Raymond James raised its price target on Chubb to $340 from $320 with a Strong Buy rating. Raymond James expects the company to generate double-digit core operating earnings growth in 2026 with stable underlying results.

Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: MODG) director Adebayo Ogunlesi bought 383,701 shares for about $2.5 million. He paid about $6.47 per share.

Director Russell Fleischer also bought $192,000 worth of stock, paying $6.41 per share. Helping, analysts over at Truist also just raised their price target on MODG to $10 from $7, with a buy rating.

According to Truist, as noted by TheFly.com, “The company reported a solid Q1 print and reiterated consolidated FY25 guidance, and while the management trimmed its Topgolf revenue/same-venue-sales outlooks for the year, the firm is positive on the decision to prioritize growth vs. margins in the near term.”

Earnings have been solid. EPS of 11 cents beat estimates by seven cents. Revenue of $1.09 billion, down 4.4% year over year, beat by $10 million.

And, as noted by President and CEO Chip Brewer in an earnings release:

“Looking forward, based upon what we know today, we believe our strong start to the year, improving foreign currency exchange rates, and actions we are taking to both reduce costs and mitigate the impact of the current tariff rates, will allow us to maintain our consolidated full year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

“This is clearly going to be an interesting year, but we believe we are well-positioned to create shareholder value via: building on our core strengths, achieving our consolidated financial goals, and through the sale of our Jack Wolfskin business and the planned separation of Topgolf.”

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.