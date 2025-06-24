Five Popular Stocks Insiders Have Been Aggressively Buying mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

One of the best ways to spot a potential opportunity is by tracking insiders.

After all, who knows the company better than an insider – the CEO, CFO, COO, officers, employees, and directors? If they’re buying a sizable number of shares, it’s often a good idea to start looking into why and perhaps follow them into the stock.

That’s because they’re typically privy to information on new products, competition, and the firm’s operating environment. We have to consider that insiders buying their stock wouldn’t put up their own money unless they believed the move would be profitable. Of course, it’s not always wise to base your own buying decisions solely on the actions of insiders.

So, be sure to do your due diligence, too.

Here are a few stocks insiders have been buying most recently.

Bausch Health

Billionaire investor John Paulson just bought 6,352,667 shares of pharmaceutical company Bausch Health (NYSE: BHC), paying about $35.90 a share between June 10 and 13.

He bought the oversold stock as it began to bounce from strong support at $4.50. Now up to $6.18, we’d like to see BHC test $7.50 initially.

Helping, Carl Icahn recently took a 34% stake in the company. This happened just days after Bausch Health adopted a “poison pill” to ward off takeovers.

Perpetua Resources

Paulson also bought 7.6 million more shares of mining stock, Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) for $100 million. He paid $13.20 per share on June 16.

He bought the now oversold stock just after it gapped from about $18 to $13. The stock dropped after the company increased its bought deal offering to 24.62 million shares at $13.20 a share for $325 million in gross proceeds.

Proceeds will support its Stibnite Gold Project, which according to Seeking Alpha, “is projected to be one of the highest-grade open-pit gold mines in the U.S., with 4.8M oz of gold reserves, and is expected to produce ~450K oz/year of gold over its first four years of production.”

“The project also holds an antimony reserve estimated at 148M lbs, the only identified antimony reserve in the U.S. and one of the largest reserves outside of Chinese control; the project could meet 35% of U.S. antimony demand during its initial six years of production.”

Robinhood

Even after an explosive rally to $78.50, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) could see more upside.

For one, earnings have been strong.

Its first quarter EPS of 37 cents beat estimates by four cents. Revenue of $927 million, up 50% year over year, beat by $9.84 million. Transaction-based revenues increased 77% year-over-year to $583 million, primarily driven by cryptocurrencies revenue of $252 million, up 100%, options revenue of $240 million, up 56%, and equities revenue of $56 million, up 44%.

Two, the company just increased its share buyback program to $1.5 billion.

Three, director Christopher Payne just paid $2 million for 26,500 HOOD shares. He paid an average price of $74.19 each. And fourth, with Bitcoin expected to increase in value, HOOD should remain a strong beneficiary.

Agree Realty

Earlier this month, Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) director John Rakolta bought 10,000 shares for about $743,400. In December, he bought 30,275 shares for just over $2.12 million.

With a yield of 4.12%, Agree Realty is a net lease REIT with a strong focus on retail. In fact, some of its top clients include Tractor Supply, TJX Companies, Walgreens, Walmart, Dollar General, Best Buy, CVS, Hobby Lobby, and The Home Depot, to name a few.

Helping, ADC just declared a monthly dividend of $0.256, which is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record as of June 30.

Plus, recent earnings were solid. In its first quarter, its funds from operations (FFO) of $1.06 beat by two cents. Revenue of $169.16 million, up 13.2% year over year, beat by $2.63 million.

J.M. Smucker

Oversold shares of J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) just saw E.L.F. Beauty CEO buy 1,050 shares for $100,900. This was after SJM posted adjusted EPS of $2.31, which was down 13% year over year, but ahead of estimates of $2.24. Net sales dropped 3% year over year to $2.1 billion, which was below analyst expectations of $2.19 billion.

Not helping, “Management projected adjusted earnings to drop to a range of $8.50 to $9.50 a share in the current fiscal year, which ends April 2026, down from $10.12 a share in fiscal 2025. Net sales, meanwhile, are expected to rise 2% to 4%, a sharp slowdown from the 7% growth Smucker’s saw in fiscal 2025,” as reported by Barron’s.

Worse, the company’s $5.6 billion purchase of Hostess Brands has been deemed one of the worst merger deals in recent years. In its most recent earnings, SJM said it would take a $980 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Hostess investment.

