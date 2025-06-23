Suze Orman Says Avoid Liquidating Despite Recession Fears Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In uncertain economic conditions, people of all ages and income levels turn to the experts for financial advice. Suze Orman is one of the greats, known for her straightforward opinions and warnings against emotional spending. With current fears of a looming recession, Americans are searching for the best advice regarding stocks. Orman has long advocated for long-term investing over impulsive action.

The market has recently seen some excellent gains, raising more than 50% over a two-year period. But with this good track record comes increased fears of a potential crash. Many Americans are considering pulling the majority of their funds from the stock market. However, Orman and other finance gurus warn against attempting to predict the ups and downs of the economy.

This slideshow details Suze Orman’s thoughts on market timing, alongside the downsides of fear-based reactions regarding finances. We cover her advice on the importance of a long-term investment strategy. If you’ve been struggling with what to do in light of growing recession anxiety, Orman’s insights are likely to help you move forward with confidence.

Suzi Orman’s Advice on Market Timing

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Suze Orman warns against pulling out of the stock market based on fear.

She stresses that nobody can consistently predict market movements.

Avoid Trying to Time the Market

Photodjo from Getty Images and IncrediVFX from Getty Images

Trying to exit the market at the peak is risky and often leads to missed gains.

Timing mistakes can erode long-term returns and purchasing power.

Reacting Based on Fear

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Selling stocks during downturns can cause permanent losses.

Emotional decisions often result in buying high and selling low.

Lessons from Recent Years

Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Despite widespread recession fears, the S&P 500 rose over 50% in two years.

Investors who exited early missed one of the best rallies since 2020.

Inverted Yield Curve Was Not a Sign to Act

24/7 Wall St.

Many feared recession in 2022 when the yield curve inverted.

No recession came, and markets rebounded strongly.

Rebound Following a Bear Market

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

Those who stayed invested after 2022 were rewarded.

Panic selling in 2022 meant missing huge upside.

Consider Trimming

Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com

If you’re overexposed to stocks, trimming is reasonable.

Avoid liquidating entire portfolios out of fear.

Stick to your Strategy

A9 STUDIO / Shutterstock.com

Suze Orman advises staying the course and investing for the long term.

Avoid making decisions based on short-term noise.

Talk to a Professional

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Major investment changes should be reviewed with a certified financial advisor.

Advisors can help navigate uncertainty with a plan.

Final Takeaway

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Market volatility is normal—what matters is your response.

Investing is a long journey, not a quick trade.

