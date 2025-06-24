I'm 55 with $2.5 million in Apple stock- can I use these capital gains for the first 5 years of my retirement? Eric Thayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Planning for retirement is a complicated process that can take years to wrap your head around. Having millions of dollars in stock is incredibly fortunate, but it also poses some hard-to-answer questions. One Reddit user shared his situation: he is 55 years old and has owned Apple stock for 30 years, which is now worth $2.5 million. He would like to sell and use these funds for his retirement. The predicament is that doing so will result in significant tax payments and may raise his Medicare premiums.

We are all aware that the higher an individual’s Modified Adjusted Gross Income, the higher one must pay in taxes. Because capital gains count towards MAGI, these funds can bump you into a higher tax bracket. This tax is unavoidable; however, there are certain strategies that can help reduce the financial stress.

This slideshow presents several different options for how retirees can approach the burdens associated with capital gains, including tax-loss harvesting, Qualified Opportunity Funds, and donor-advised funds. These methods can minimize taxes and maximize retirement income. We explore how smart financial planning can give you peace of mind and protect your future.

A Good Problem to Have: Capital Gains Dilemma

A 55-year-old investor holds $2.5 million in Apple stock bought 30 years ago.

Most of the value is in capital gains, raising tax concerns for retirement.

What Are MAGI and Capital Gains?

Selling appreciated stock increases Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI).

A higher MAGI can push retirees into higher tax brackets and Medicare premiums.

2025 Capital Gains Tax Brackets

Long-term capital gains tax rates are 0%, 15%, or 20%, based on filing status.

For singles, 0% applies up to $48,350; for joint filers, up to $96,700.

Impact on Medicare Costs

Higher MAGI triggers IRMAA, increasing Medicare Part B and D premiums.

Avoiding sudden large gains can help remain under IRMAA thresholds.

Strategy 1: Spread Out the Gains

Sell shares gradually over several years to manage taxable income.

Spreading gains can help avoid higher tax and Medicare brackets.

Strategy 2: Giving to Charities

Donating appreciated stock to a donor-advised fund reduces taxable income.

This strategy supports causes while minimizing tax burden.

Strategy 3: Utilize Tax-Advantaged Accounts

Early IRA withdrawals or Roth conversions can offset future taxes.

Balancing withdrawals with stock sales can reduce overall tax impact.

Strategy 4: Use Qualified Opportunity Funds

Reinvesting in a Qualified Opportunity Fund can defer taxes.

These funds often invest in real estate or development zones.

Strategy 5: Consider RMDs

Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) begin at age 73.

Planning ahead ensures smoother income and lower tax rates later.

Creating a Tax Strategy

The best mix of strategies depends on the retiree’s goals and timeline.

Consulting with a financial advisor ensures the right approach.

