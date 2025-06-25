I'm trying to build a $40k dividend portfolio and want to know if REITs make sense for me Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

Key Points REITs are known for paying higher dividends, but there are risks involved.

You don’t want to go too heavy on one specific asset.

You may want to aim for a mix of dividend and growth stocks.

Are you confident in your portfolio? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

For many people, living off of passive income is truly the dream. And it’s something this Reddit poster is clearly interested in.

Here, we have someone who’s looking to build a portfolio that generates $40,000 a year in income. They’re thinking of loading up on REITs, or real estate investment trusts, and they’re wondering if their income goal is realistic.

REITs are companies that own portfolios of real estate. They make money by leasing out those properties.

It may be possible to generate $40,000 a year in dividends with a REIT-heavy portfolio. But that doesn’t mean it’s the smartest move.

The danger of going all-in on REITs

In theory, a portfolio of REITs could pay you $40,000 a year — if you have enough money.

It’s not uncommon for REITs to generate 4% dividend yields, since they’re required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. In fact, REITs tend to outperform other stocks on the basis of dividends alone.

If you have $1 million to invest in a REIT portfolio with a 4% dividend yield, then you may be looking at $40,000 a year in income. However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind.

First, a REIT, like any other stock, can cut its dividend at any time. So the dividend yields you start out with may not be the yields you continue enjoying.

More so than that, it’s rarely a good idea to put all of your assets into a single segment of the market. If there’s a real estate crash, it could drive the value of certain REITs down (others may be more protected).

But generally speaking, it’s not the best idea to build a portfolio solely with REITs. If your dividend payments start to shrink and your REITs themselves lose value, you could be in for a serious financial shock.

Aim for a better asset mix

Another issue you might have with a REIT-heavy portfolio is that the value of your assets may not increase very much through the years. That’s why you may want to build a portfolio that consists of REITs for the dividend income, but also growth stocks.

Companies that pay large dividends don’t tend to experience the same level of growth as companies with smaller or no dividends. There can be exceptions, of course. But you may want to aim for a more balanced portfolio than one that’s concentrated on a single asset class like the poster suggests.

Also, if your goal is to generate passive income, you may want to put some money into assets that may be more stable than REITs, like bonds. Treasuries or municipal bonds could be smart assets to load up on to some degree, depending on how much or little risk you want to take on.

It pays to get outside help

There’s nothing wrong with wanting your portfolio to produce a certain amount of passive income. But rather than roll the dice, you may want to sit down with a financial advisor and work together on strategies to get there.

A financial advisor can take a look at your income goals to help you put together a portfolio that works for you. They can also explain the pros and cons of different investments so you know what to expect.

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)