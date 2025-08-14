I’m Using My ULTY Dividends to Buy Berkshire Stock – Where Are You Reinvesting Yours? pixelshot and KITTIPONG JIRASUKHANONT from PhonlamaiPhoto's Images

One of the nice things about investing in assets that pay dividends is seeing your portfolio generate income passively. The dividends you can collect are yours to control. You can cash them out, reinvest them in the assets that produced them, or invest them in different assets.

In this Reddit post, we have someone who’s asking where investors are reinvesting their ULTY dividends. The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an actively managed ETF that generates more aggressive returns than your typical investment. For this reason, it’s smart of the poster to use their dividends strategically and to seek advice on branching out.

One option they’re thinking of is investing in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) , which is a conglomerate of different companies. Let’s take a look at what some fellow investors said they’d do.

When you have options

The poster’s question was met with a host of different responses from Redditors who are in tune with the market. One said they’re reinvesting back into ULTY so they can “compound as fast as possible.” Another said they’re reinvesting in ULTY, but that once that position reaches a certain limit, they’ll be looking to branch out into other growth-based funds.

A third poster, meanwhile, is clearly hedging their risk a bit. They’re using their ULTY dividends to buy shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (VXUS), both of which are considerably less risky than ULTY — especially VOO.

That said, not everyone is investing their ULTY dividends in other stocks or ETFs. One poster said they’re using the money to pay off a car and HELOC. Once they’re out of debt, they plan to buy more ULTY shares.

Another poster said they’re using their ULTY earnings to buy gold and silver. And another is buying a rental property.

How to approach an investment with strong dividends

When you have an asset in your portfolio like ULTY that pays large dividends, it’s important to make sure you’re using that money strategically and maintaining good diversification. Assuming you’re still a good number of years away from retirement, one smart strategy is to maintain a mix of growth stocks for strong returns and reliable dividend stocks for income.

It’s certainly okay to have investments like ULTY in your portfolio. But it’s also a good idea to branch out into other income-generating ETFs with a less heavy risk profile.

Furthermore, there’s nothing wrong with using dividend income in your portfolio to pay off debt. This is an especially smart strategy if your debt is costing you a lot in interest.

Overall, your portfolio should be set up to produce income and grow at the same time. With the right strategy, that’s more than doable.

If you’re not sure how to create the optimal portfolio yourself, it pays to sit down with a qualified financial advisor and ask for some help. They can help you create a customized investment mix based on your risk tolerance, income needs, and goals.

