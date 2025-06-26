I've Already Made Nearly $500k On My $1.8m Inheritance. Thank You, NVIDIA wellesenterprises / iStock and JohnnyGreig from Getty Images Signature

When anyone receives an inheritance, regardless of its value, there are generally two paths most people take. The first is to spend it all quickly, buying up things they didn’t need and don’t plan on saving any of the money for the long term.

Key Points This Redditor received a large inheritance and wisely invested a significant portion of it.

As part of this investment strategy, the Redditor invested in NVIDIA, which paid off.

The hope is that they can grow this money even more in the future.

The second road is one similar to what this Redditor did, according to their post in r/TheRaceTo10Millon. This path is not just about investing any inheritance money, but about trying to grow it to create generational wealth, so there will be something to give to their own children one day.

The Big Inheritance

In this Redditor’s case, they received a $1.8 million inheritance, which they wisely chose to invest in stocks. Between telecom, healthcare, technology, and other sectors, they properly diversified their portfolio to try and offset any market downturns.

Upon the passing of the Redditor’s father, there is no question that this individual was unsure of what to do. They say as much in that they are familiar with investing, but they didn’t want just to put the money into the S&P and let it sit there.



Instead, the focus was to take a little risk in the hopes of growing the money faster, but only to open up the risk tolerance just enough not to blow it all with one market drop. As a result, this individual is posting a follow-up to their original post, in which they have made an additional $500,000 solely from NVIDIA calls.

This means that their original $1.8 million inheritance now stands at around $2.3 million, or at least it did as of the middle of June 2025. There is no question this was a risky bet, and it could have gone either way. In many ways, it had already as the Redditor lost nearly $600,000 at the beginning of April when the market dipped. Today, they have not only recouped all of that money, but they are also up roughly 20% in the first two quarters of the year.

Don’t Try This At Home

Look, there is no question that anyone can get “rich” if they can use the stock market strategically. The challenge is that it’s very much a gamble in the sense that you can win just as fast as you lose. This is something the Redditor has learned, as they not only lost around one-third of their inherited wealth but also recovered the entire principal and 20% more.



In the Redditor’s original post, the original poster was constantly reminded not to be foolish with this money, as it isn’t what their father would want. On the other hand, this Redditor appears to be in a strong financial situation, unless they are simply fabricating a fantasy in their mind. According to their post history, they also stand to inherit a medical practice that generates $20 million annually, as well as their father’s numerous real estate investments, worth in the tens of millions.



It’s challenging to distinguish truth from reality in this case, but there’s no doubt that the images the Redditor posted demonstrate NVIDIA’s growth. Between three different calls of 110, 120, and 130, the Redditor made just over $200,000 alone, along with an additional $234,900 just from the rising NVIDIA stock price.



The hope is that this Redditor knows what they are doing and they can use this wealth to generate even more wealth. If they are truly in high school and have yet to set off to college, they should be able to do so without any kind of financial burden hanging over their head. This means no college loans or working while in school, as they can simply live off some withdrawals from this account.









