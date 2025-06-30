Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF Rallies as Tech Roars Back 24/7 Wall St

Key Points ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has surged to a 52-week high, rebounding from a low of $36 to $71 as core holdings like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) regain investor confidence.

Cathie Wood’s long-term commitment to speculative tech and fintech names through deep selloffs has been validated by recent profitability and market acceptance of early-stage bets.

ARKK remains a high-volatility, high-conviction play best suited for younger or risk-tolerant investors seeking aggressive growth exposure in disruptive innovation sectors.

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: ARKK is back at a 52 week high.

[00:00:06] Doug McIntyre: Let me, disclose the fact that I’ve known Catherine Wood, the founder, therefore. At least 40 years. I work with her foundation, but leaving that stuff aside, this is something that’s taken a real beating over the last couple years and it is now trading at 71, which is basically, if it’s 52 week high and that’s up from 30 a low of 36.

[00:00:33] Lee Jackson: Oh, it, early on in the COVID thing it just exploded higher, and went, I’m like. It was going up every single day for about a year. And, then the typical thing happened, we got the sell off in 22 or whatever it was, and, it was hard on her. But, she’s a lot bolder than most PMs, and she was owning a lot of these names before 2025.

[00:01:02] Lee Jackson: So, and it wasn’t, Fred Laffer, her college instructor at USC, the Reagan guy. The Reagan econ guy. Yeah.

[00:01:09] Doug McIntyre: she still talks about Yeah. Theory and believes in it. But if you look at some of the stuff they own, they own Robinhood. I know they own, yeah.

[00:01:21] Doug McIntyre: But they own stuff like Robinhood. Coinbase. These are things that were, when they started in their early years, they were long shots. Those, there’s. No reason to believe that those were gonna automatically be around. Oh, absolutely. I mean, the way she made this work was to get into stuff early that people were skeptical about it.

[00:01:40] Doug McIntyre: ARKK sold off a lot because people were skeptical about those businesses losing money going back a year or two. And now they’re rebound. Is that these, most of these companies are starting to be successful?

[00:01:54] Lee Jackson: Yeah. she was an early, Nvidia investor. think she was pretty early on Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

[00:02:01] Lee Jackson: I mean, she took some real bold technology shots that some people weren’t taking at all. And, it, it was huge at first and then just a massive sell off. But again, like any other good manager, if you believe in everything, then you certainly believe it at a 52 week low.

[00:02:20] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. and listen, I think that the thing that’s sort of impressive is that she didn’t take big parts of the portfolio and just say, well, you know something, we’re gonna just sell these off and we’re, gonna take our stuff and we’re just gonna rotate it into something else.

[00:02:34] Lee Jackson: Right?

[00:02:35] Doug McIntyre: we’re gonna stick with what we always thought was best. And we’re not gonna say, well, we don’t really like this anymore. we’re gonna bail out and go find a bunch of other stuff we want out.

[00:02:47] Lee Jackson: No, and I think that’s why, investors that have been with her a long time and they’ve made a lot of money, I think that’s why many of, the early investors probably stuck around.

[00:02:59] Lee Jackson: ’cause they were like, look there, she’s not selling off positions and we believe in this. So, she’ll move off a bad name if she needs to, but every PM will do that. She was a really unique breath of fresh air, five, six years ago whenever it started to really catch fire.

[00:03:15] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. and they were early into things like Palantir.

[00:03:18] Lee Jackson: Yeah.

[00:03:19] Doug McIntyre: Oh, very early. Which is not as still considered sort of a risky stock because of its relationship, the amount of its revenue from government, US government. But anyway, as I said, I know her. I need to disclose that I know her, but I think there’s a lot of objective reasons that knowing her doesn’t have anything to do with, to say this has come back and it’s come back because the company she believed in came back.

[00:03:45] Lee Jackson: Right. And for the younger investor, if you’re a Gen Z investor or, even one of the young millennials, this is a good thing to have in your portfolio. An idea. Overweight it, well, maybe not, but it’s not a bad thing to have 10, 15% of in there for just sheer unadulterated growth, and future growth.

[00:04:06] Doug McIntyre: Probably not a great investment if you’re 80, but it’s certainly if you’re no, if you’re sort of pre 50, it’s probably a good investment. So yeah, again, the disclosure. I know Catherine would’ve known her for a long, long time, but, I can still admire her whether I’ve known her for a long time. Sure,

[00:04:22] Lee Jackson: you can.

