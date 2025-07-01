I Have Invested in Dividends for 25 Years—These Are the Best Picks to Turn You Into a Believer jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

Among patient investors, dividend investing has remained a standard financial strategy. However, the real power of dividends comes with consistently reinvesting over many years. With the magic of compound interest at play, even slowing rising stocks can equate to significant wealth. Investors who were mindful enough to begin dividend investments at the start of the new millennium are finally reaping rewards.

This post covers a handful of excellent dividend stocks that have paid off in big ways for committed holders, especially individuals who reinvested their payouts. The stock giants listed here, from McDonald’s to Exxon Mobil, reveal how consistent investing combined with generous yields over several years can be powerful wealth-building tools.

This slideshow discusses the potential of a $10,000 investment, assuming it was made 25 years ago. We will cover its growth, with and without dividend investment. If you are looking for strategic tips to secure your future, read up about how to utilize dividend-paying stocks to build lasting wealth.

Coca-Cola: Reinvestments that Won’t Fizzle

Dinkun Chen / wikimedia commons

Investing $10,000 in Coca-Cola stock in 2000 without reinvesting dividends grew to $34,153.02

With dividend reinvestment, the same investment grew to $49,188.23.

That’s a 391.45% return with reinvestment, proving Buffett’s strategy works.

Consolidation Edison: Utilities That Pay

Shaiith / iStock via Getty Images

A $10,000 investment in Consolidated Edison since 2000 became $49,071.16 without reinvestment

Reinvesting dividends ballooned it to $92,851.62

That’s an impressive 828.1% return for loyal holders.

Exxon Mobil: Energizing Income

zodebala / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil returned 518.33% with dividends reinvested since 2000

It currently offers a 3.62% forward annual dividend yield

Reinvesting helped turn oil income into long-term growth.

McDonald’s: Fast Food, Fast Returns

Allard1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

McDonald’s stock delivered a 1,339.31% total return with reinvested dividends

It currently yields 2.29%

A prime example of consistent growth and dependable payouts.

Home Depot: Building Profits

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Home Depot returned 865.43% since 2000 with dividend reinvestment

Current yield is 2.46%

A home improvement giant that improves your portfolio too.

Johnson & Johnson: Healthcare and Wealth Care

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson stock yielded a 519.69% return with reinvested dividends

The current forward yield stands at 3.5%

A cornerstone of many long-term dividend portfolios.

Lessons Over 25 Years

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Reinvesting dividends can significantly boost total returns

Stocks like Coca-Cola and Consolidated Edison show how compounding pays off

Automating reinvestment through brokers can make wealth-building effortless.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!