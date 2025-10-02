Warren Buffett Just Received a $204 Million Check from This Dividend Growth Giant

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Warren Buffett allocates over half his portfolio to dividend payers for reliable returns.

Buffett skips paying dividends with Berkshire Hathaway to reinvest for higher growth.

to reinvest for higher growth. He just received a $204 million check highlighting compounding’s wealth-building force.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Warren Buffett has long championed dividend stocks as a cornerstone of wealth building. At Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B), more than half of his equity portfolio — around 55% — consists of companies that pay dividends.

These reliable cash flows align with his value investing philosophy, providing steady returns without the need to sell shares. Buffett favors firms with durable competitive advantages, or “moats,” that generate predictable earnings to support growing payouts over time.

Yet, despite this preference, Buffett staunchly opposes paying dividends from Berkshire itself. He argues that reinvesting profits into high-return opportunities — acquisitions, buybacks, or new ventures — creates more value for shareholders than distributing cash. “We don’t pay dividends because we think we can do better with the money,” he has said. This approach has compounded Berkshire’s book value at an astonishing 19.8% annually since 1965.

That conviction doesn’t stop Buffett from collecting dividends elsewhere. Recently, one of his longest-held positions cut him a quarterly check for $204 million. This payout underscores the enduring power of dividend stocks: buy quality companies early, hold through market cycles, and let compounding turn modest investments into fortunes.

Buffett’s Obsession Fuels a Massive Stake

Buffett’s relationship with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) dates back to the late 1980s, when he began building a position amid the company’s global expansion. By 1989, Berkshire owned about 7% of KO, a stake that has remained largely unchanged. What draws Buffett to the beverage giant is partly personal. A self-proclaimed Cherry Coke devotee, he downs five to six cans daily — his only indulgence in the stock’s products.

Today, Buffett holds 400 million shares of KO stock, valued at $26.7 billion. This represents 8.8% of Berkshire’s $304 billion stock portfolio, making it the fourth-largest holding after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), American Express (NYSE:AXP), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Coke’s latest quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share translates to $204 million flowing straight to Omaha every three months.

Quarterly Checks That Never Stop — and Only Grow

This $204 million arrives like clockwork, every quarter, year after year, as long as Buffett owns the shares. But KO isn’t just any dividend payer; it’s a Dividend King — a stock that raises its payout annually for 50 years or more. Coca-Cola has hiked its payout annually for 63 straight years, and it currently yields 3% annually. It means KO is delivering Berkshire about $816 million a year from this one stock alone.

If you had invested $1,000 in KO alongside Buffett’s initial buy in 1988 — when the split-adjusted dividend was $0.21 per share — the principal would have grown to $13,700 through price appreciation alone, a 1,270% gain over 37 years.

Had you reinvested those dividends (as you should), the magic of compounding would have taken effect. The payouts would have bought additional shares, it would have added an additional $18,140, giving you a total worth $31,840. That’s a cumulative return of 3,080%, or a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Although the S&P 500 would have returned 3,750% over the same stretch, that’s skewed by the artificial intelligence-fueled surge of the last five years. Tech titans like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now dominate the index, driving outsized gains. For most of those 37 years, KO handily beat the benchmark, thanks to its defensive qualities during downturns.

Key Takeaway

Buffett’s KO ownership proves the case for patient, dividend-focused investing. He hasn’t added a single share since 1994, yet compounding has turned a legacy bet into a cash machine. The 100 million shares of KO in Berkshire’s portfolio when he made his last purchase have grown to 400 million today from reinvested dividends and stock splits, generating nearly $1 billion annually in income. At the current 5% annual increase pace, it should cross that threshold within four years.

Quality dividend growers like Coca-Cola offer inflation protection, income stability, and automatic reinvestment potential. They reward holders who ignore short-term noise and focus on decades-long ownership.