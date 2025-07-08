Trump Media Plans to Launch Crypto ETF MyBears / Shutterstock.com

Another key catalyst for Bitcoin-related stocks and ETFs, the U.S. Senate just passed a landmark bill to regulate cryptocurrency.

With Bitcoin still gaining momentum, the Trump Media and Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) just filed with the US SEC to bring the Truth Social Crypto Blue-Chip ETF to market.

Reportedly, the ETF will hold Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cronos and Ripple directly, with 70% of its assets invested in Bitcoin, 15% in Ether, 8% in SOL, 5% in CRO and 2% in XRP, and offer its shares to investors, aiming to reflect the price performance of Bitcoin, Ether, SOL, CRO and XRP, as noted in a press release issued by Trump Media.

In addition, Crypto.com will act as the ETF’s exclusive digital asset custodian and prime execution agent, as well as staking and liquidity provider.”

Bitcoin Could Rally to $150,000 This Year

Another key catalyst for Bitcoin-related stocks and ETFs, the U.S. Senate just passed a landmark bill to regulate cryptocurrency, which creates a path for digital assets to go mainstream.

According to USA Today, “The 68-30 vote reflects a major victory for the crypto industry, which has been aggressively lobbying Congress on the legislation. The bill next must be approved by the Republican-led House before Trump can sign it into law.”

Even better, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says Bitcoin could soar to $150,000 by the end of 2025. In fact, according to Hayes, as quoted by CoinCentral.com, “We’re entering a perfect storm for a Bitcoin rally. The macroeconomic environment is pushing the Fed towards more dovish policies, and that means more dollars entering the system. That’s fuel for Bitcoin.”

Plus, according to billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper, Bitcoin will hit $250,000 by the end of this year. He also argues that it could become the standard currency for the international community.

“Draper warned there will be a run on fiat banks and a global shift to the Bitcoin standard as trust in governments wane and decentralized technology replaces the traditional banking system,” as noted by Coindesk.com.

While we wait to see what happens next with the potential new ETF and Bitcoin, investors can always jump into trades such as:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

If you believe the value of Bitcoin will push higher, you can invest in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA: BITO). With an expense ratio of 0.95%, the ETF tracks the performance of spot Bitcoin, according to ProShares.com.

As noted by Money, “Like all crypto ETFs, part of the allure of BITO is that investors don’t need to deal with cryptocurrency wallets and private keys but can instead invest through a broker they already use.”

The ETF also pays a monthly dividend. On July 8, it paid out a dividend of $0.776571 to shareholders of record as of July 1. Before that, it paid out a dividend of $0.99724 on June 6 to shareholders of record as of June 2.

Also, since bottoming out at around $15 in April, the BITO ETF is now up to $20.98. From here, with Bitcoin expected to run higher, we’d like to see the ETF initially test $25.

In addition, if you ever want to hedge against Bitcoin upside, you can always jump into the

ProShares Short Bitcoin (NYSEARCA: BITI), which tracks the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index, with profitability computed daily as the inverse (-1x) of the index’s daily performance.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a yield of 1.54%, the YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA: YBIT) does not invest directly in Bitcoin.

Instead, it will 0generate current income via a synthetic covered call strategy on one or more select U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETPs – a category of investment vehicle that is generally backed by an asset such as gold, a commodity, or a crypto token.

The best part – you don’t need to know much about options to buy the YBIT. Just invest, wait for the ETF to appreciate with Bitcoin, collect your dividends, and repeat.

Since bottoming out at around $7.75, the YBIT ETF is now up to $10.72. From here, with Bitcoin expected to explode higher, we’d like to see it double to at least $20 a share.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

We can also take a look at the ARK21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS: ARKB).

With an expense ratio of 0.21%, the ETF provides exposure to bitcoin, which is kept in cold storage by one of the largest crypto custodians, offering greater protection than custody options available to individual investors.

Since bottoming out at around $25, the ARKB ETF now trades at $36.27. From here, we’d like to see it initially test $40 a share.

We should also note that in early June 2025, the ARKB ETF did split 3:1, which helped make the fund even more accessible for a larger, broader base of potential investors.

