A Quiet Shift in D.C. Could Detonate the Next Bitcoin ETF Rally

Key Points There’s the CLARITY Act, which could provide a framework for the digital assets industry.

There’s also the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve from issuing a digital U.S. dollar.

Three major bills could send Bitcoin-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) screaming higher.

That includes:

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (CLARITY Act)

You can read more about it here: https://financialservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2025-07-10_–_one-pager_clarity_act.pdf

The GENIUS Act of 2025

There’s the GENIUS Act, the long-awaited regulatory framework for stablecoins.

The bill, passed by the Senate on June 17, 2025, establishes a framework for issuing and exchanging stablecoins, focusing on consumer protection and market stability. It’s also expected to be voted on this week.

“Ultimately, the GENIUS Act could make stablecoins more mainstream by bolstering trust in the currency and encouraging more competition in the market,” added CNBC.

You can read more about it here: https://financialservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2025-07-10_–_one-pager_genius_final.pdf

In addition, as noted by House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill, as quoted by the United States House Committee on Financial Services:

“Our CLARITY Act which sets up the rules of the road for what’s a commodity, what’s a security, how to use digital assets, how to store them, how to custody them; these are the rules that will protect consumers, will limit access to our market and our investors from [those] outside of the United States trying to influence the crypto markets. We have none of that today. What we’ve had is a mismatch of rules by enforcement in the Biden Administration.”

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

You can read more about it here: https://financialservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/2025-07-10_—_anti-cbdc_one-pager_final.pdf

Here are just a few of the top ETFs benefiting from Bitcoin’s swing higher.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

If you believe the value of Bitcoin will push higher, you can invest in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE ARCA: BITO). With an expense ratio of 0.95%, the ETF tracks the performance of spot Bitcoin, according to ProShares.com.

As noted by Money, “Like all crypto ETFs, part of the allure of BITO is that investors don’t need to deal with cryptocurrency wallets and private keys but can instead invest through a broker they already use.”

Since Bitcoin bottomed out at around $75,000 in April, the digital currency ran to a recent high of $119,958. Going along for the ride, the BITO ETF ran from about $15 to $23.05.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.99% and a yield of 1.54%, the YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE ARCA: YBIT) does not invest directly in Bitcoin.

Instead, it will 0generate current income via a synthetic covered call strategy on one or more select U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETPs – a category of investment vehicle that is generally backed by an asset such as gold, a commodity, or a crypto token.

The best part – you don’t need to know much about options to buy the YBIT. Just invest, wait for the ETF to appreciate with Bitcoin, collect your dividends, and repeat.

Again, since Bitcoin bottomed out at around $75,000 in April, the digital currency ran to a recent high of $119,958. Going along for the ride, the YBIT ran from about $7.50 to $10.92.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

We can also take a look at the ARK21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS: ARKB).

With an expense ratio of 0.21%, the ETF provides exposure to Bitcoin, which is kept in cold storage by one of the largest crypto custodians, offering greater protection than custody options available to individual investors.

Not to sound like a broken record, since Bitcoin bottomed out at around $75,000 in April, the digital currency ran to a recent high of $119,958. Going along for the ride, the ARKB ETF ran from about $26 to $39.87.

You can also trade Bitcoin-related stocks, such as:

MicroStrategy

The key reason MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) runs higher with Bitcoin is that the company now holds 597,325 Bitcoin. That multiplied by Bitcoin’s current valuation of about $121,000, is worth $71.6 billion. On that catalyst alone, as long as you believe Bitcoin will rally even more, shares of MicroStrategy are a solid bet, especially if MSTR buys even more Bitcoin.

MARA Holdings

Bitcoin mining stock MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) is also getting a sizeable boost from the Bitcoin rally. While recent MARA earnings were nothing to write home about, Bitcoin’s latest rally should serve as a massive growth catalyst moving forward.

Riot Platforms

Bitcoin mining stock, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) is also seeing a boost with the Bitcoin rally. Helping, RIOT just produced 450 BTC in June, which was down 12% month over month, but 76% higher year over year. The company now holds 19,273 BTC as of the end of June. In May, RIOT produced 514 BTC, up 11% month over month and up 139% year over year. RIOT now holds 19,225 BTC.

