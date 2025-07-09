2 Copper Stocks Poised to Profit After Trump Imposes 50% Tariff on Imports Thinkstock

Key Points in This Article: President Trump’s just-announced 50% tariff on copper imports aims to boost domestic production, causing a 13% surge in U.S. copper prices and creating a cost advantage for local producers over foreign imports.

Essential for construction, electronics, and renewable energy, copper’s rising domestic demand due to the tariff makes U.S.-based copper stocks, particularly those with significant operations, attractive investment options.

Upending the Copper Market

President Trump announced a 50% tariff on copper imports on July 8, aligning it with existing tariffs on steel and aluminum, as part of a strategy to bolster domestic industries and strengthen trade negotiations.

This move significantly impacts the copper market, given the U.S.’s reliance on imports for nearly half its copper needs. Copper prices surged over 13% in a single day, the sharpest increase since 1989, creating a divergence from global prices like those on the London Metal Exchange.

Copper is a critical material in industries such as construction, electronics, and renewable energy, where it’s used in wiring, plumbing, and solar panels. The tariff is likely to raise costs for imported copper, potentially increasing domestic production and prices, which could benefit U.S.-based copper producers.

Should investors consider buying into copper stocks to capitalize on this development? Two companies with significant U.S. operations stand out as strong candidates.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): A Domestic Copper Powerhouse

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is one of the largest copper producers globally, with substantial operations in the United States, making it a prime beneficiary of the new tariff. The company operates major mines, including the Morenci mine in Arizona, one of the largest copper deposits in North America.

This domestic focus positions FCX to capitalize on reduced competition from cheaper foreign imports, as the 50% tariff increases the cost of imported copper. Analysts from Bank of America, Citi, and Deutsche Bank highlight FCX’s potential for EBITDA upside due to its U.S.-centric production.

The tariff-driven surge in domestic copper prices directly enhances FCX’s revenue potential, as its output becomes more competitive. Additionally, FCX’s diversified portfolio, including gold and molybdenum, provides a buffer against copper price volatility, but its core strength lies in its ability to meet rising U.S. demand for locally sourced copper.

Although FCX is down 1% in midday trading following the announcement, its strong U.S. presence and operational scale make it a compelling investment for those looking to benefit from the tariff’s impact.

Taseko Mines (TGB): Leveraging U.S. Assets

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) is another copper stock poised to gain from the tariff, primarily due to its similar U.S. presence. The company’s flagship asset, the Gibraltar mine in British Columbia, is complemented by its Florence Copper project in Arizona, which is nearing commercial production.

The Florence project’s in-situ recovery method is expected to be low-cost and environmentally efficient, aligning with the U.S.’s push for sustainable domestic production. The tariff’s effect on import costs makes TGB’s U.S.-based output more attractive, as industries reliant on copper — such as renewable energy and construction — seek local suppliers to avoid higher prices.

TGB’s smaller market cap compared to FCX offers higher growth potential, though with increased risk. The company’s focus on expanding U.S. production capacity positions it to capture market share as import reliance decreases.

Investors looking for exposure to a nimble player with significant U.S. operations may find TGB an attractive option, especially as domestic copper demand grows under the new tariff regime.

Key Takeaway

The 50% tariff on copper imports marks a pivotal shift for the U.S. copper market, likely boosting domestic producers like Freeport-McMoRan and Taseko Mines. FCX’s scale and established U.S. operations provide stability and immediate upside, while TGB’s growth potential through projects like Florence Copper offers a high-reward opportunity.

Both companies are well-positioned to benefit from increased domestic demand and higher copper prices driven by the tariff. Investors should weigh FCX’s reliability against TGB’s growth prospects when considering these copper stocks

