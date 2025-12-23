Copper Hits $12,000 a Ton. Time to Mine Freeport-McMoRan for More Profits?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares rose 3% yesterday to close at $50.64 per share, putting them just 8% below the May 2024 high of $54.86 and about 16% shy of the company’s all-time high just above $59 per share that it hit back in 2008.

With copper prices surging to their own all-time high of around $12,000 per ton on the London Metal Exchange (LME) — fueled by market disruptions from President Trump’s tariff threats and strong demand from electrification and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure — is there still room for investors to capitalize on Freeport’s momentum?

Why This Copper Miner Is Soaring

Freeport-McMoRan has delivered impressive gains in 2025, up roughly 34% year-to-date, comfortably outpacing the 17% advance by the S&P 500. This rally reflects copper’s broader bull run, driven by supply constraints, geopolitical factors, and escalating demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy, and AI data centers. As one of the world’s largest copper producers, Freeport-McMoRan benefits directly from higher prices, with its diversified portfolio of low-cost assets in North America, South America, and Indonesia providing leverage.

Yet the miner has lagged behind its peers in the copper mining space. Taseko Mines (NYSEAMEX:TGB), for instance, has skyrocketed 185% in 2025, while Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has climbed around 66%. These smaller or more focused operators have seen sharper upside, partly due to fewer operational headwinds.

Freeport-McMoRan’s performance has been hampered by a tragic mud slide incident at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia in September, which halted production, led to a declaration of force majeure — a legal term excusing contract fulfillment due to uncontrollable events like natural disasters — and delayed output. The event caused fatalities and infrastructure damage, resulting in a phased restart plan that won’t begin until the second quarter of 2026, and will extend into 2027, weighing on near-term production and sentiment.

The Importance of Grasberg’s Long-Term Leverage

Despite the setback, Grasberg’s long-term importance remains unchanged. The mine is one of the richest copper-gold deposits on Earth, and Freeport is actively advancing its multi-year remediation and restart plan. Management forecasts production in 2026 to be similar to this year, and expects average annual production of approximately 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 1.3 million ounces of gold for the 2027 to 2029 period.

In the meantime, Freeport’s other operations — particularly the low-cost Morenci mine in Arizona and the Cerro Verde mine in Peru — are performing above expectations and generating robust cash flow. The company’s 2025 copper production guidance remains intact outside Grasberg, and higher realized prices are significantly boosting margins. Morenci’s operating income more than doubled from $170 million to $396 million while Cerro Verde rose 28% to to $493 million.

Moreover, Freeport-McMoRan is benefiting from its copper-gold mix, with gold prices also near record levels, providing a natural hedge and additional upside. Analysts note that once Grasberg is back online, the miner could see production volumes approach 4 billion pounds annually, positioning it to capture substantial margin expansion as copper prices remain elevated.

Key Takeaway

Despite these challenges, Freeport-McMoRan appears well-positioned for recovery. Grasberg remains a world-class asset, and unaffected operations elsewhere (like Morenci and Cerro Verde) continue to perform strongly. As copper prices are supported at elevated levels, Freeport’s scale, cost advantages, and growth projects — such as expansions in the Americas — should drive margin expansion and cash flow once Indonesian output rebounds.

At current levels, Freeport offers compelling value amid surging copper prices. The miner trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio around 22, an EV/EBITDA of approximately 8, and 2.8x sales. The stock remains attractively priced relative to its growth prospects and the sector’s fundamentals.

Analyst consensus leans toward “Buy,” with a price target of $49.11 per share. While that suggests Freeport-McMoRan is fairly priced at current levels, the long-term copper demand story remains intact. Supplies are constrained, and negotiations between smelters and miners have spiked ore premiums. Comex prices, while lower than the LME, are still near historical highs.

Risks surrounding the Grasberg incident remain, of course, and copper price volatility is always present, but for investors seeking exposure to the red metal’s bull market, Freeport-McMoRan is a solid buy.