Investor Turns $170K Into $221K With High-Yield ETF Despite Claims of PonziMax Scheme

Financial advisor explaining invest stock market data consulting investor. Two busy business men analysts doing finance trading analysis pointing at exchange chart on laptop screen working in office.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
Christian Drerup
Published:

Risk-tolerant investors are increasingly attracted to the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY). High-yield investment strategies like these are always popular during periods of economic uncertainty. But ULTY is not the average ETF; due to its high risk, alongside high performance, it is an excellent option for short-term yields. One savvy Redditor recently mentioned he had turned a $170k investment into $221k via ULTY.

In addition to enthusiasm, the ULTY ETF has inspired much skepticism. Advocates say ULTY has proven resistant to downturns, including April 2025’s pullback. Meanwhile, critics argue that high distributions distract from net asset value erosion. Anti-ULTY investors even call it a “PonziMax” scheme. But those in favor are continually updating strategies and claiming high returns. This back and forth reveals tension between risk and reward when it comes to high-yield ETFs.

This slideshow covers all aspects of ULTY, including what makes it controversial as well as enticing. We’ll break down recent performance, possible negative factors, and Reddit posters’ opinions. We’ll also describe strategies implemented by the most experienced investors. If you are new to the world of high-yield ETFs, these tips will help you decide whether retaining these investments is a good idea.

Introduction to High Yield ETF Investing

Man standing atop pile of coins
24/7 Wall St.

  • The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) blends high yield with complex options strategies.
  • It’s designed for investors seeking weekly income, but it’s not ideal for the risk averse.
  • A Reddit user claimed to grow $170K to $221K using ULTY, sparking debate on its merits.

ULTY’s Performance During Market Downturns

Stock market crash with arrow going down and red graph decreasing. Capital at risk. Bitcoin on arrow goes down and line charts with extreme price drop cryptocurrencies market Spot, futures and funding
alexgo.photography / Shutterstock.com

  • In April 2025, the S&P 500 dropped 7.8% while ULTY fell only 7.7%.
  • Compared to other YieldMax funds like MSTY, which fell 12.2%, ULTY showed resilience.
  • This performance led some investors to see ULTY as a solid buffer in volatile markets.

Praise from Investors

Person holding $100 bills
24/7 Wall St.

  • Redditors shared success stories of capital growth and consistent income from ULTY.
  • Many praised the fund’s ability to perform during both bull and bear markets.
  • For some, ULTY’s stability during downturns validated their strategy.

Concerns and Criticism

fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

  • Skeptics labeled ULTY a ‘PonziMax’ due to NAV erosion and share price decline.
  • Some investors worry that high yields mask deeper structural issues.
  • Questions remain about ULTY’s ability to recover original value.

The Case for Diversification

Canva: Syda Productions and yangwenshuang from Getty Images Signature

  • Diversification remains a recurring theme in investor discussions.
  • Many Reddit users suggested combining ULTY with other YieldMax ETFs or income assets.
  • Diversification helps spread risk and smooth out income volatility.

Active Income Strategies

Buy or sell buttons concept. Close up computer screen view background of stock exchange market order online trading strategy choice of buying and selling crypto currency shares to get profit growth.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

  • Some investors reinvest dividends while others build cash to buy during dips.
  • Active strategies like buying on red days or setting stop-losses were frequently mentioned.
  • These techniques aim to enhance returns and manage downside risk.

The Complexity of Covered Calls

Company secretary having remote conversation on landline phone, working on financial development strategy with computer. Female employee answering office telephone call for startup work.
DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

  • ULTY relies on sophisticated options strategies including covered calls.
  • These strategies generate income but require deep market knowledge.
  • YieldMax handles this complexity, making it easier for everyday investors.

Long-Term Viability of ULTY

Close-up portrait of minded smart middle aged man overthinking strategy touching chin isolated over beige pastel color background
Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock.com

  • Supporters argue ULTY has evolved and now delivers reliable income.
  • Critics are cautious about long-term NAV performance and sustainability.
  • Understanding fund mechanics is key before diving in.

Advice for Potential Investors

Laptop or computer with chart. Investment in business and financial concept of growth and success. Investor data analysis for planning in strategy of stock market fund. Invest for earning or profit.
Koto Amatsukami / Shutterstock.com

  • Always research high-yield ETFs thoroughly before investing.
  • Seek professional advice to assess personal risk tolerance and financial goals.
  • Balance high-income investments with more stable assets.

Final Thoughts on ULTY

Two diverse crypto traders brokers stock exchange market investors discussing trading charts research reports growth using pc computer looking at screen analyzing invest strategy, financial risks.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

  • ULTY can be a powerful income-generating tool for informed investors.
  • It’s not a passive investment—regular evaluation is necessary.
  • Consider ULTY a piece of a broader, diversified strategy.

