Why I Invested $170,000 in ULTY - My Strategy and Insights Digitala World / Shutterstock.com

Key Points In a recent Reddit thread, one investor touted the performance of the he YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY). After pouring $170K into ULTY ETF, he was ready to invest even more.

But was it just serendipitous timing, or is it worth pouring more capital into this options-based ETF?

One investment strategy that never seems to go out of style is high-yield investments. And one ETF that blends high-yield performance with innovation is the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY), an actively traded fund that produces monthly income from covered calls. Given this ETF’s exposure to sophisticated options contracts, it’s not for the faint of heart and requires a very specific risk/reward profile.

We stumbled upon a Reddit thread on the very r/YieldMaxETFs subreddit in which the Redditor touted his success betting on the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY). After dropping a whopping $170k into ULTY, he navigated a couple of changing market cycles in both greed and fear-filled climates. Ultimately, his portfolio ballooned to above $221,000, ‘sealing the deal’ for this Redditor that he needed to have more of the ULTY ETF. But was it just serendipitous timing that could run out and sting him in the end? While it’s always best to seek the advice of a financial planner, we wanted to offer some perspective on the pros and cons of leaning further into ULTY.

Performance in Market Downturn

One of the most compelling points raised in the Reddit discussion revolved around how ULTY holds its ground when the broader market takes a hit. During the turbulent April downturn of 2025, a period where many portfolios felt the squeeze, ULTY held its own.

At its worst point during that fateful month, the benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) saw its value decline by 7.8%, per our Redditor’s calculations, as investors and traders fled equities. Meanwhile, more concentrated fund like the Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) fared worse, plunging by 12.2% when the tariff effect was in full swing. As for ULTY, an arguably riskier strategy that could have done a lot worse, managed to limit its fall to a more contained 7.7%; while not pretty, it was a tad less severe than the broader market’s decline.

For our Redditor, witnessing ULTY’s ability to outperform even the broader market during a rough patch was a sign of validation he was searching for, leading him to pat himself on the back and contemplate buying more. Indeed, this ETF’s performance suggests that the fund strategy might offer a surprising level of downside protection, an attractive feature during times when fear grips the market as it did earlier this year.

Skeptics Abound

Yet, not all investors view the long-term viability of ULTY through rose-tinted glasses. For example, one skeptic commented on the Reddit thread, likening the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) to a “PonziMax” scheme, detailing initial investment losses since the fund’s inception and questioning if its share price would ever find its way back to its original value.

This person argued that the high distributions might hide what’s really going on with NAV erosion, raising fair questions about the risk-reward balance. On the flip side, supporters pointed out that ULTY’s strategy has evolved, and despite some early share price volatility, the fund has delivered a respectable total return when factoring in its steady dividend payments, chalking up comparisons to Ponzi schemes as “ludicrous.”

Diversify, Diversify, Diversify

A consistent theme of advice threading through the discussion is the power of diversification. Investors shared positive experiences with ULTY and other YieldMax funds, but often added that spreading capital across a variety of assets is key. Indeed, when it comes to these high-yield ETFs, the name of the game for many folks is a diversified strategy. The idea is to spread your bets around, which helps keep a lid on risk while giving you a wider base for generating income. Plus, it lets those fund managers really work their magic, adapting to whatever the market throws their way across a bunch of different investments.

Beyond just the usual “don’t put all your eggs in one basket” advice, some really smart moves popped up from investors. Rather than taking a ‘set it and forget it approach’ while letting dividends automatically reinvest, some investors are piling up that cash. Then, when the market takes a tumble on those big down days they jump in to buy more shares, figuring they get a better deal.

Others are all about playing it safe with stop-losses, suggesting you set a limit, like 3%-5% from your purchase price, even on dividend stocks. And for a lot of people, the appeal of funds like YieldMax is letting them do the heavy lifting with those complex options strategies and payouts, so you don’t have to try selling covered calls all by yourself.

All the debate around high-yield ETFs like ULTY is a good reminder that chasing hefty income streams is tempting, but you should stay diligient. It means really digging into how these funds tick, weighing the potential payouts against the risks. And maybe most importantly, building a portfolio that actually fits your own goals and how much risk you can really stomach in today’s wild market.

