3 High-Yield Stocks That Pay you Every 30 Days— Forever

High-dividend stocks that pay dividends every 30 days give investors the best of both worlds: steady cash flow and dependable income without constant trading. While in theory the following high-yield stocks are designed to pay you every month — potentially forever — there’s always a catch: no company is invincible. If performance deteriorates or cash flow tightens, a firm may delay or suspend its payout. After all, investing always carries risk.

Still, what sets these stocks apart is their proven track record of dependable payouts. Each has consistently delivered monthly income over several years, demonstrating resilience even during economic uncertainty. That steady history is exactly why they made our list– not just for their high yields, but for their demonstrated commitment to monthly dividends.

While no company's cash flow is invincible, the following dividend payers have a reliable income of returning value back to shareholders.

Realty Income (NYSE: O)

Having earned a reputation as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” Realty Income (NYSE: O) boasts an impressive 661 consecutive monthly dividend payments, with the latest $0.269/share distribution declared in early July and payable in August 2025. As a triple-net REIT with a portfolio of over 15,600 single-tenant commercial properties — spanning everything from convenience stores to gas stations — Realty Income represents a reliable income stream. Its annualized yield hovers around 5.6% (approximately $3.23 per share), and it has increased dividends for more than 30 years, making it a trusted choice for inflation-sensitive, long-term income seeker.

While Realty Income’s share price has traded in a narrow range over the past 12 months — roughly between $50 and $64 — it has not wavered in its commitment to returning value to shareholders . This steadfast performance comes from its ability to diversify across regions, asset types and investment strategies, ensuring resilience through various market cycles. One shining example is its European expansion, where Q1 2025 investments in retail properties delivered attractive cash yields near 7%. Meanwhile, its high-quality tenant roster, ranging from convenience stores to big-box retailers, and a global occupancy rate of 98.5% as of Q1 2025, all underscore its capacity to sustain monthly dividends.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is a mortgage REIT that specializes in mortgage-backed securities, earning income through income on its investments after any leverage-related expenses. It currently yields about 15.6%, distributing roughly $0.12 each month ($1.44 per year), and has invested nearly $9.6 billion in this niche, clearly designed for income hunters. Although yields come with higher interest-rate sensitivity (paying out over 280% of earnings), experts consider this level sustainable for now. In a market wanting for for yield, AGNC delivers, with consistent monthly income even if its payout fluctuates with economic cycles. AGNC has distributed over $14 billion in investor dividend since the company’s 2008 IPO.

Over the last year, AGNC’s total return—including dividends—stands at approximately +7.5%, reflecting modest price recovery alongside its rich distributions. The stock has traded in a range from roughly $7.85 to $10.85, with the recent price hovering around $9.40—about 15% below its 52-week high and 16.5% above its 52-week low. This stability, combined with its high yield, underscores AGNC’s appealing risk-return profile for income-oriented investors. While it doesn’t promise high capital appreciation, its consistent dividends help cushion the downside in a choppy market environment.

In its Q1 2025 stockholder presentation, AGNC emphasized its continued strength in delivering reliable monthly payouts. The company reiterated the high yield of approximately 15% as of Q1, reflecting robust net interest margins and a disciplined portfolio position, particularly in agency-guaranteed mortgage bonds backed by the likes of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. AGNC’s managers highlighted their success in reducing funding costs while maintaining more than 90% hedged interest rate exposure, which helps stabilize dividend distributions.

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR)

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) specializes in agency-backed mortgage securities and delivers a powerful forward yield of approximately 17.1%, distributed monthly at $0.24 per share ($2.88 annualized), making it a strong option for income-focused investors. The company builds its returns by leveraging a portfolio of government-guaranteed MBS. Armour keeps its dividends in check by maintaining a forward payout ratio of about 89%, meaning it pays out less than it earns in free cash flow. That’s a welcome change from past periods when its payouts often exceeded what it earned.

Over the past 12 months, ARR’s total return was –3.8%, which incorporates both the change in share price and the impact of reinvested dividends. Considering the total return figure includes dividends, this demonstrates how generous monthly income can soften the blow of a falling share price. In June, ARR declared its July 2025 dividend of $0.24 per share, payable July 30 with a record date of July 15, marking yet another in its uninterrupted monthly distribution streak, a testament to its commitment to shareholders. As a REIT, Armour is required to distribute nearly all of its taxable earnings, reinforcing its income-first strategy.

However, investors should keep in mind that with such a high yield comes added sensitivity to interest-rate shifts, which can impact future payouts. For those prioritizing consistent monthly income, ARR presents a compelling proposition — but it comes with the trade-off of elevated volatility and rate-driven risk.

