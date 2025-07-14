Down 40%, This 1 Super Growth Stock Can Double By 2026 DanielPrudek / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: enCore Energy ’s (EU) operational ISR plants and project pipeline position it to meet rising U.S. uranium demand.

Analysts’ one-year price targets suggest 68% to 97% upside from its current price.

Strong revenue growth and a shift to profitability by 2026 support the stock’s doubling potential.

A Growth Stock to Enrich Your Portfolio

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) is a U.S.-based uranium producer leveraging in-situ recovery (ISR) technology to extract uranium with minimal environmental impact. As the only U.S. company with two operational ISR processing plants — Alta Mesa and Rosita — enCore is uniquely positioned to meet the growing domestic demand for nuclear fuel.

With a target production capacity of up to 3.6 million pounds of U3O8 annually by 2026 (and 5 million pounds by 2028), and a robust pipeline of projects in South Dakota, Wyoming, and beyond, enCore is a key player in the uranium market. Despite a 40% decline in its stock price, trading at $2.68 per share, the company’s operational momentum and favorable market conditions signal significant upside potential.

Analysts are bullish, with a consensus one-year price target of $4.50 and a street-high of $5.27 per share, Wall Street thinks EU stock just might double within the next year.

Surging Uranium Demand Fuels Growth

The opportunity for enCore’s stock to double is driven by a global push for clean energy, with nuclear power gaining traction as a reliable, low-carbon energy source.

The International Energy Agency projects nuclear capacity will expand significantly by 2030, supported by policies like President Trump’s recent executive orders that aim to quadruple U.S. nuclear capacity to 400 gigawatts by 2050, streamlining regulations, accelerating reactor approvals, and boosting domestic fuel supply chains.

enCore’s position as a domestic producer shields it from geopolitical supply risks, making it a preferred supplier for U.S. utilities. With Alta Mesa operational since June 2024, enCore delivered 720,000 pounds of yellowcake last year and another 290,000 pounds in Q1. Having received its license of Upper Spring Creek in May, enCore began construction and the company is rapidly scaling production.

Analysts forecast revenue to more than triple in the current quarter to $24.2 million and annual revenue to double to $172.3 million in 2026, far outpacing the industry average.

An Undervalued Stock with Strong Analyst Support

enCore’s current share price of $2.68 reflects a 40% drop from its 52-week high — likely due to market volatility and uranium price fluctuations — but shares are up 165% from the lows hit in early April.

However, the consensus price target of $4.50 implies a 68% upside, while the street-high of $5.27 suggests a potential 97% gain, nearly doubling the stock’s value. All five analysts covering enCore rate it a Buy or Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in its operational execution and market tailwinds.

The company’s ISR technology, which is cost-efficient and environmentally friendly, provides a competitive edge over traditional miners, reducing operational risks and aligning with sustainable energy trends. Projects like Dewey-Burdock and Gas Hills further bolster enCore’s long-term production potential.

Navigating Risks with Strategic Advantages

Risks such as uranium price volatility and regulatory hurdles for new projects could challenge enCore’s growth. A potential oversupply or shifts in energy policy might pressure profitability. However, enCore’s low-cost ISR model and diversified asset base help offset these risks. The company’s experienced management team, with deep ISR expertise, also enhances its ability to navigate challenges.

Financially, enCore is expected to shift from a $61.4 million loss in 2024 to a $15.8 million, or $0.19 per share profit in 2026, with a projected return on assets of 34.2%, well above the industry’s 9.9%. This profitability transition, combined with rising production, supports the bullish outlook for the stock.

Investor Sentiment and Market Opportunity

enCore’s is a hidden gem in the uranium sector. The stock’s low price-to-sales ratio compared to peers like Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) suggests it is undervalued, offering an attractive entry point.

If enCore sustains its production ramp-up and capitalizes on uranium’s bullish outlook, it could hit or exceed the $5.27 per share target within a year. For investors seeking exposure to the clean energy boom, enCore Energy represents a high-growth opportunity with the potential to double, driven by operational excellence and a favorable macro environment.

