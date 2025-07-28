Nuclear Boom Ahead: Cameco vs. Uranium Energy -- Which Stock Is the Better Buy? abadonian / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: The uranium sector is set to grow due to global nuclear capacity expansion and supportive U.S. policies aiming for significant nuclear growth by 2050.

Larger, established companies offer stability and consistent performance, while smaller players provide higher growth potential with increased risk.

Investor choice depends on risk tolerance, with policy-driven domestic opportunities favoring companies with U.S.-focused operations.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

A Glowing Opportunity

The uranium sector is poised for significant growth, driven by global energy demands and supportive policies. The International Energy Agency projects nuclear capacity will expand substantially by 2030, fueled by rising clean energy needs.

In the U.S., President Trump’s recent executive orders aim to quadruple nuclear capacity to 400 gigawatts by 2050, streamlining regulations, accelerating reactor approvals, and bolstering domestic fuel supply chains.

These tailwinds create a favorable environment for uranium stocks, as nuclear power relies on uranium as its primary fuel. Investors eyeing opportunities in this space have two prominent, unique players to choose from, Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC), drawing attention.

Last week, UEC’s stock surged 9%, outpacing Cameco’s 3.3% rise. However, over longer periods, Cameco has significantly outperformed UEC, leveraging its position as the world’s largest publicly traded uranium miner. As a smaller player, does UEC offer greater growth potential? Let’s dive in.

Why Cameco (CCJ) Could Be the Better Buy

Cameco, the Canadian giant, is the world’s largest publicly traded uranium miner, with a market cap of around $34.6 billion. In 2024, it reported revenue of $2.6 billion CAD (approximately $1.9 billion USD) and net earnings of $360 million Canadian, reflecting its strong operational efficiency. Revenue rose 24% in the first quarter generating earnings of $0.16 per share, missing estimates by $0.03 per share.

Cameco’s flagship operations, including the high-grade McArthur River mine, produce over 18 million pounds of uranium annually, securing long-term contracts with utilities worldwide. Its diversified portfolio also includes fuel services and a 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric, enhancing its exposure to the nuclear value chain.

Cameco’s scale and financial stability make it a safer bet in a volatile commodity market. Its global presence and established relationships with nuclear utilities provide revenue predictability, especially as demand rises with new reactor builds.

However, its size limits explosive growth potential compared to smaller peers, and its stock trades at a premium, with a forward P/E of about 50.

Why Uranium Energy (UEC) Could Be the Better Buy

Uranium Energy is a U.S.-based junior miner with a market cap of roughly $3.9 billion, making it a smaller, higher-risk, higher-reward option. In its fiscal 2024, UEC reported revenue of only $224,000 for net losses of $0.07 per share, but it is driven by its strategy of stockpiling uranium for future sales. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, UEC had no revenue and also produced losses of $0.07 per share.

UEC’s assets include the past-producing Palangana mine and the development-stage Roughrider project, positioning it to capitalize on rising uranium prices, currently around $71 per pound, down from its June high of $79 per pound. UEC also commissioned its first new mine unit at Christensen Ranch mine with Header House 10-7 coming online as part of the phased ramp-up of Wyoming’s Powder River Basin operations.

UEC’s smaller size and U.S.-focused operations align well with Trump’s domestic supply chain push, potentially giving it an edge in securing government contracts or incentives. Its stock’s recent weekly gain reflects investor enthusiasm for its growth potential.

However, UEC’s lack of current production and revenue, as well as its reliance on future projects introduce risks, especially if uranium prices or regulatory timelines disappoint.

The Verdict

Choosing between Cameco and Uranium Energy depends on investor risk tolerance and goals. Cameco’s scale, consistent production, and diversified revenue streams make it a stable, long-term investment, particularly for those seeking exposure to the uranium sector’s growth without excessive volatility. Its global reach and financial strength provide a buffer against market swings, and its outperformance over UEC in recent years underscores its reliability.

However, UEC’s smaller size and U.S.-focused strategy offers greater upside potential, especially with domestic policy tailwinds. Its low-cost, scalable projects could yield significant returns if uranium demand and prices start climbing again.

For risk-tolerant investors betting on a U.S.-led nuclear renaissance, UEC is the surprisingly better pick. Given its alignment with policy trends and recent momentum, UEC edges out Cameco as the better buy — so long as investors are willing to embrace its higher risk profile for potentially higher rewards.

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now