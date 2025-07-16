Live Earnings Updates: Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Earnings Release Before the Bell Canva

Key Points Morgan Stanley reports earnings before the bell this morning.

Revenue is expected to top $16 billion while EPS estimates stand at $1.98 per share.

We will continue updating this live blog with more analysis if you stay on this page. Morgan Stanley will host its conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reports before the bell today. Large financial companies struggled yesterday. Stocks in the Financials sector declined 1.71%. Both Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) saw particularly steep declines after reporting earnings.

Will Morgan Stanley plummet as well? We’ll be updating this live article with analysis after the company’s earnings drop. Let’s take a look at the need-to-know figures Wall Street is watching.

Q2 Earnings Expectations

Here are the key figures Wall Street is expecting when Morgan Stanley’s earnings release:

Revenue: $16.02 billion

EPS (Normalized): $1.98

Book Value/Share: $61.38

Net Income (GAAP): $3.14 Billion

Key Areas to That Could Drive Today’s Performance

What areas will determine whether Morgan Stanley’s stock rises or falls after today’s earnings release and conference call (scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET).

Wealth Management Margins: Last quarter normalized pre-tax margins for Wealth Management came in below their target (30 to 32%). With net interest income (NII) on the decline and exepnse pressures, any continued margin pressure in this unit could cause Morgan Stanley’s stock to sell off today.

Last quarter normalized pre-tax margins for Wealth Management came in below their target (30 to 32%). With net interest income (NII) on the decline and exepnse pressures, any continued margin pressure in this unit could cause Morgan Stanley’s stock to sell off today. How Significant is NII Pressure: Wells Fargo shares fell yesterday on NII pressure and Morgan Stanley came in below many peers last quarter. If the company sees NII continue to trend down, it could be the primary area Wall Street focuses on today.

Wells Fargo shares fell yesterday on NII pressure and Morgan Stanley came in below many peers last quarter. If the company sees NII continue to trend down, it could be the primary area Wall Street focuses on today. Investment Banking Rebound: Investment banking was a bright spot in the first quarter. If Morgan Stanley speaks bullishly about its pipeline headed into the second half of the year and 2026, that could be a share price catalyst today.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life