Live: Will Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Soar After Earnings?

Key Points
-
Bank of America is reporting this morning before the bell.
-
Wall Street expects revenue of $26.73 billion and EPS of $.86.
-
This live blog will continue to update with analysis after the bank’s earnings are released.
-
Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.
Live Updates
Today's Wall Street Updates on Bank Stocks
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Analyst Firm
|
Rating (Unchanged)
|
New Price Target (Old)
|
Reasons
|
C
|
Citigroup
|
Barclays
|
Overweight
|
$100 ($95)
|
Q2 earnings beat estimates; NII ahead, though fees worse; pointed to 2025 revenues at high-end of guidance, offset by slight expense increase.
|
C
|
Citigroup
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Overweight
|
$107 ($103)
|
High-quality EPS beat; raised guidance; doubled share repurchases to at least $4B in Q3; expects 10% ROTCE in 2026.
|
C
|
Citigroup
|
Piper Sandler
|
Overweight
|
$104 ($84)
|
Increasing EPS estimates post-Q2; story checks all right boxes as a winner this quarter.
|
JPM
|
JPMorgan
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Equal Weight
|
$298 ($296)
|
Strong 11% EPS beat vs. consensus; raised NII guidance; highlighted potential uses of excess capital, including inorganic opportunities (high bar).
|
BK
|
BNY Mellon
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Overweight
|
$101 ($95)
|
11% EPS beat driven by fees and NII; sixth straight quarter of positive operating leverage; early success in platform’s operating model.
|
HWC
|
Hancock Whitney
|
Piper Sandler
|
Overweight
|
$72 ($70)
|
Strong Q2 driven by ~6% LQA loan growth, enhanced asset quality, and strategic progress with Sabal Trust acquisition.
|
NIC
|
Nicolet Bankshares
|
Piper Sandler
|
Neutral
|
$140 ($122.50)
|
Q2 exceeded expectations via stronger NII (7% PPNR upside); impressive profitability (1.5%+ ROA, mid-teens ROTCE); outlook for low-to-mid-single digit growth, NIM expansion, efficiencies, benign credit.
|
VBTX
|
Veritex Holdings
|
Piper Sandler
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
NII Projected to $15.5B to $15.7B by Q4
This banking earnings season has been dominated by how banks are guiding net interest income, and Bank of America guided to $15.5B to $15.7B in Q4. That will likely be a number that analysts focus on in the company’s conference call which starts shortly.
The Two Numbers to Watch
BAC Earnings Are Out
We’ll continue digging through the numbers but here are the main highlights.
Bank of America Q2’25 Earnings Highlights
• Adj. EPS: $0.89 ✅; UP +7% YoY
• Revenue: $26.5B ✅; UP +4% YoY
• Adj. Gross Margin: 55.4% ✅; UP +20 bps YoY
• Net Income: $7.1B ✅; UP +3% YoY
• Provision for Credit Losses: $1.6B; UP +7% YoY
• Noninterest Expense: $17.2B; UP +5% YoY
• Average Deposits: $1.97T; UP +3% YoY
• Average Loans and Leases: $1.13T; UP +7% YoY
• Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity: 10.0%
• Book Value per Common Share: $37.13; UP +8% YoY
• Tangible Book Value per Common Share: $27.71; UP +9% YoY
Outlook:
• Revenue: $27.0B ±2%
– The outlook reflects continued growth in net interest income driven by deposit growth and loan demand, despite potential headwinds from lower interest rates.
– Management expects to maintain strong asset quality and capitalize on market opportunities in investment banking and trading.
**Q2 Segment Performance:**
• Consumer Banking Revenue: $10.8B ✅; UP +6% YoY
• Global Wealth and Investment Management Revenue: $5.9B ✅; UP +7% YoY
• Global Banking Revenue: $5.7B ✅; DOWN -6% YoY
• Global Markets Revenue: $6.0B ✅; UP +10% YoY
**Other Key Q2 Metrics:**
• Adj. Operating Income: $9.3B; UP +2% YoY
• Adj. Operating Expenses: $17.2B; UP +5% YoY
• Effective Tax Rate: 7% (vs. 9% YoY)
• Total Assets: $3.44T; UP +6% YoY
• Total Deposits: $2.01T; UP +5% YoY
• Total Loans and Leases: $1.15T; UP +9% YoY
**CEO Commentary:**
– Brian Moynihan: “We delivered another solid quarter, with earnings per share up seven percent from last year. Net interest income grew for the fourth straight quarter, reflecting eight consecutive quarters of deposit growth and seven percent year-over-year loan growth. Consumers remained resilient, with healthy spending and asset quality, and commercial borrower utilization rates rose. In addition, we saw good momentum in our markets businesses. So far this year, we have supplied more capital to our businesses and returned 40 percent more capital to shareholders in the first half of this year than last year.”
**CFO Commentary:**
– Alastair Borthwick: “We believe our second quarter results underscore the strength of our balance sheet and help demonstrate that we are well-positioned to support the broader economy. Asset quality remained strong, with net charge-offs at $1.5 billion for the sixth consecutive quarter. Consumer delinquencies have been stabilizing, while card net charge-offs improved year-over-year and commercial nonperforming loans declined sequentially. In addition, we delivered strong loan and deposit growth and maintained our disciplined pricing.”
**Strategic Updates:**
– Continued investment in technology and digital platforms to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The bank aims to leverage its digital capabilities to drive growth in consumer and small business segments.
A Look Back at Bank of America's First Quarter
Before Bank of America reports its second-quarter earnings, let’s look back at how they fared in the prior quarter.
Bank of America Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:
• Adj. EPS: $0.90 ✅; UP +18% YoY
• Revenue: $27.5B ✅; UP +6% YoY
• Net Income: $7.4B ✅; UP +11% YoY
• Return on Assets: 0.89%; UP +3 bps YoY
• Return on Tangible Common Equity: 14%; UP +100 bps YoY
• Deposits: Nearly $2 trillion; UP +8% from mid-2023 low
Outlook:
– Expectation for continued growth in net interest income (NII) driven by fixed-rate asset repricing and loan growth.
– Anticipate stable deposit growth despite potential economic headwinds.
Q1 Segment Performance:
• Consumer Banking Revenue: $10.5B ✅; UP +3% YoY
• Wealth Management Revenue: $6B ✅; UP +8% YoY
• Global Banking Revenue: $6B ✅; Flat YoY
• Global Markets Revenue: $5.6B ✅; UP +9% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
• Adj. Operating Expenses: $17.8B; UP +3% YoY
• Effective Tax Rate: 9% (vs. 9% YoY)
• Net Charge-Offs: $1.45B; Charge-Off Ratio: 54 bps
• Provision Expense: $1.5B; Matches net charge-offs
• Tangible Book Value per Share: $27.12; UP +9% YoY
• Share Repurchases: $4.5B; Common Dividends: $2B
CEO Commentary:
– Brian Moynihan: “Given the recent events, we want to provide a clear picture of how well the fundamentals of the company performed to produce another good quarter of earnings in the first quarter of 2025. We saw good organic client activity, good growth in revenue and earnings, and we continue to invest in the future growth of our company.”
CFO Commentary:
– Alastair M. Borthwick: “We generated $7.4 billion in net income or $0.90 per diluted share this quarter, and that represents good growth over both last quarter and the year earlier period. Noninterest expense was $17.8 billion, up from the fourth quarter, driven by seasonally elevated payroll taxes and markets revenue-related costs of processing and incentives.”
Strategic Updates:
– Continued investment in commercial banking and wealth management to drive organic growth.
– Focus on enhancing digital capabilities and customer engagement, with significant growth in digital interactions and sales.
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is reporting earnings this morning and we’ll be updating this article with live analysis once results hit.
Yesterday, companies like Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) reported earnings that broadly beat expectations, but still saw their shares fall. One reason for the drops: financial stocks have generally seen a strong 2025 year-to-date. Wells Fargo was up more than 18% headed into earnings, so poor interest income guidance was enough to sink the stock.
Bank of America has lagged many of its peers, with ‘just’ a 4% return year-to-date. So, the stock may be able to see stronger performance if its results top Wall Street expectations.
What Wall Street Expects When Bank of America Reports
Here are the key figures to watch when Bank of America reports shortly:
- Revenue: $26.73 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $.86
- Net Income (GAAP): $6.51 billion
- Book Value/Share: $36.85
3 Key Areas to Watch in Bank of America’s Conference Call
Bank of America is hosting its conference call at 8 a.m. ET. Here are some key areas Wall Street will be watching:
- Net Interest Income Pressure: Wells Fargo’s shares fell today on NII pressure. It’s likely that Wall Street will be zeroed in on how much lower short-term rates could impact Bank of America’s net interest in the second half of the year.
- Revenue Growth and Expense Management: With sluggish growth projected in 2025, Bank of America can continue to grow profitability by keeping expense management in check and growing operating leverage.
- Investment Banking Trends: Bank of America saw stronger investment banking business last quarter. Was the bounce temporary or the beginning of sustained growth in the division?
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.