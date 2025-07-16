Live: Will Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Soar After Earnings? Canva

Key Points Bank of America is reporting this morning before the bell.

Wall Street expects revenue of $26.73 billion and EPS of $.86.

This live blog will continue to update with analysis after the bank’s earnings are released.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is reporting earnings this morning and we’ll be updating this article with live analysis once results hit.

Yesterday, companies like Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) reported earnings that broadly beat expectations, but still saw their shares fall. One reason for the drops: financial stocks have generally seen a strong 2025 year-to-date. Wells Fargo was up more than 18% headed into earnings, so poor interest income guidance was enough to sink the stock.

Bank of America has lagged many of its peers, with ‘just’ a 4% return year-to-date. So, the stock may be able to see stronger performance if its results top Wall Street expectations.

What Wall Street Expects When Bank of America Reports

Here are the key figures to watch when Bank of America reports shortly:

Revenue: $26.73 billion

EPS (Normalized): $.86

Net Income (GAAP): $6.51 billion

Book Value/Share: $36.85

3 Key Areas to Watch in Bank of America’s Conference Call

Bank of America is hosting its conference call at 8 a.m. ET. Here are some key areas Wall Street will be watching:

Net Interest Income Pressure : Wells Fargo’s shares fell today on NII pressure. It’s likely that Wall Street will be zeroed in on how much lower short-term rates could impact Bank of America’s net interest in the second half of the year.

: Wells Fargo’s shares fell today on NII pressure. It’s likely that Wall Street will be zeroed in on how much lower short-term rates could impact Bank of America’s net interest in the second half of the year. Revenue Growth and Expense Management: With sluggish growth projected in 2025, Bank of America can continue to grow profitability by keeping expense management in check and growing operating leverage.

With sluggish growth projected in 2025, Bank of America can continue to grow profitability by keeping expense management in check and growing operating leverage. Investment Banking Trends: Bank of America saw stronger investment banking business last quarter. Was the bounce temporary or the beginning of sustained growth in the division?

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!