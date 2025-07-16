Live Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) Q2 Earnings Updates & Analysis Canva

Key Points Kinder Morgan reports tonight after the market closes.

Two key figures to watch are Wall Street’s expectations for sales and EPS figures in Q2: Revenue: $3.83 billion EPS (Normalized): $.28

Stay on this earnings article as we’ll be posting updates and analysis on Kinder Morgan’s stock price movement after it reports earnings shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is reporting earnings after the bell. The company’s stock experience a massive run in 2024, but has been relatively flat so far in 2025.

We’ll be hosting a live earnings article that will post the most important figures from Kinder Morgan’s earnings after the hit and then layer on analysis of why the stock is either rising or falling after-hours. Let’s get started with the figures that Wall Street will be watching most closely tonight.

Wall Street Expectations for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 Earnings

Second Quarter Wall Street Expectations

Revenue: $3.83 billion

EPS (Normalized): $.28

EPS (GAAP): $.29

Cash from Operations: $2.74 billion

Full Year Wall Street Expectations

Revenue: $16.59 billion

EPS (Normalized): $1.28

Key Catalysts That Could Move Kinder Morgan’s Share Price Tonight

Beyond the figures above, there are some key catalysts to watch tonight that will move.

Margins: Tariffs continue to pressure companies across the energy sector. While Kinder Morgan has estimated the impact of tariffs will be roughly 1% of project costs, Wall Street will be focused on how the company is weathering ongoing geopolitcal uncertainty.

Tariffs continue to pressure companies across the energy sector. While Kinder Morgan has estimated the impact of tariffs will be roughly 1% of project costs, Wall Street will be focused on how the company is weathering ongoing geopolitcal uncertainty. Gathering Volumes : While Kinder Morgan expects gathering volumes to rise in the second half of the year, regions such as the Haynesville have been weaker recently. Any commentary from Kinder Morgan on recent volume trajectory could impact its share price movement not only tomorrow but in the coming weeks and months.

: While Kinder Morgan expects gathering volumes to rise in the second half of the year, regions such as the Haynesville have been weaker recently. Any commentary from Kinder Morgan on recent volume trajectory could impact its share price movement not only tomorrow but in the coming weeks and months. Growth Avenues: It’s no secret that AI-related energy demands are becoming one of the most important growth avenues in the broader space. Analysts continue to probe at how durable Kinder Morgan’s opportunity will be in the space – especially with regards to projects like Bridge and Trident. Watch for commentary on these projects as positive statements from Kinder’s executive team could be a catalyst in the coming months.

