Live Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) Q2 Earnings Updates & Analysis

Key Points
Kinder Morgan reports tonight after the market closes.
Two key figures to watch are Wall Street’s expectations for sales and EPS figures in Q2:
- Revenue: $3.83 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $.28
Stay on this earnings article as we’ll be posting updates and analysis on Kinder Morgan’s stock price movement after it reports earnings shortly after 4 p.m. ET.
Live Updates
KMI Earnings Call
Heads up, everyone! KMI is set to hold its earnings call this Wednesday, July 16, at 4:30 pm ET. If you’re interested in tuning in, you can join through their website at kindermorgan.com.
CEO Commentary and Updates
“The company generated strong second quarter net income attributable to KMI and record Adjusted EBITDA, with increased financial contributions from our Natural Gas Pipelines and Terminals business segments versus the second quarter of 2024, very strong operational performance and project execution.”
“We continued to internally fund high-quality capital projects while generating cash flow from operations of $1.6 billion and $1.0 billion in free cash flow (FCF) after capital expenditures. Our balance sheet remains healthy, as we ended the quarter with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0 times.”
Strategic Updates:
– KMI added $1.3 billion to its project backlog, which now stands at $9.3 billion, net of approximately $750 million in projects placed in service. – The company placed $750 million of projects in service during the quarter.
– KMI is pursuing a substantial number of additional LNG feedgas opportunities, with long-term contracts to move almost 8 Bcf/d of natural gas to LNG facilities, expected to grow to almost 12 Bcf/d by the end of 2028.
KMI shares up slightly after earnings beat Revenue and Match EPS
KMI | Kinder Morgan Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
• Adj. EPS: $0.28 ✅; UP +12% YoY
• Revenue: $4.0B ✅; UP +13% YoY
• Adj. Gross Margin: 28.5% ✅; UP +50 bps YoY
• Net Income: $0.715B ✅; UP +24% YoY
• Adjusted EBITDA: $1.972B ✅; UP +6% YoY
• Free Cash Flow: $1.002B; DOWN -9% YoY
Q2’25 Outlook:
• Revenue: $8.3B ±4%
– KMI expects to exceed budget due to contributions from the Outrigger Energy II acquisition.
– Budgeted net income attributable to KMI for 2025 is $2.8 billion, up 8% versus 2024.
– Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is budgeted at $8.3 billion, up 4% versus 2024.
– The company anticipates a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.8 times by the end of 2025.
Q2 Segment Performance:
• Natural Gas Pipelines Revenue: $2.1B ✅; UP +18% YoY
• Products Pipelines Revenue: $0.6B ✅; DOWN -3% YoY
• Terminals Revenue: $0.4B ✅; UP +7% YoY
• CO2 Revenue: $0.2B ✅; DOWN -26% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
• Adj. Operating Income: $1.152B ✅; UP +11% YoY
• Adj. Operating Expenses: $2.890B ✅; UP +14% YoY
• R&D Expenses: $0.0B
• Effective Tax Rate: 19.2% (vs. 19.5% YoY)
• Net Debt: $32.348B
• Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA: 4.0
What to focus on when earnings are released
Based on insights from recent transcripts, here are three critical areas to monitor—I’ve broken them down for clarity, with context from past calls to highlight why they matter.1. Natural Gas Demand Drivers and Overall Market OutlookKMI executives, including Executive Chairman Rich Kinder and CEO Kim Dang, have consistently highlighted robust U.S. natural gas demand as a core growth engine. In prior discussions, they projected a 20-28 Bcf/day increase by 2030, fueled mainly by LNG exports (around 16 Bcf/day from already-FID’d facilities), rising power needs from AI and data centers, exports to Mexico, and steady residential/commercial usage.Key watchpoints tonight:
- Updates on demand forecasts, especially LNG feedgas trends (which hit records like 17 Bcf/day recently).
- Any revisions due to potential economic slowdowns, falling commodity prices (e.g., WTI dipping near $60), or policy shifts like tariffs impacting LNG demand from China.
- Producer activity in key basins like the Bakken (oil-driven with rising GORs) or Haynesville (dry gas, where talks have been bullish about adding rigs).
Why it matters: Natural gas makes up over 60% of KMI’s business, and optimism here has countered market skepticism—look for reaffirmation of long-term strength or adjustments amid current volatility.
2. Project Backlog, Pipeline Expansions, and CapEx PlansKMI’s project pipeline has been a bright spot, with a backlog recently pegged at about $5.8 billion (adjusted post-Q1). Roughly 50% ties into power and data centers, featuring big-ticket items like the Bridge extension, Mississippi Crossing, South System Expansion 4, Trident, and GCX—these alone represent two-thirds of the backlog. Past calls noted minimal tariff hits (just ~1% on costs, offset by preordering and domestic steel) and potential for faster in-service dates with permitting relief.What to watch:
- New backlog additions (e.g., Q1 saw ~$90 million added, plus ~$400 million approved by the board).
- CapEx guidance for 2025 (~$2.3 billion budgeted, mostly in natural gas) and progress on regional expansions, such as Arizona/Desert Southwest or Texas intrastate systems serving data centers.
- Acquisition updates (like the $540 million Bakken system) and RNG expansions (capacity now at 6.9 Bcf/year).
- Returns on projects, which target above cost of capital with risk-adjusted premiums.
Why it matters: These expansions drive future EBITDA growth, and KMI’s competitive edge in high-demand areas like the Southwest could signal sustained momentum.
3. Financial Metrics, Full-Year Guidance, and Capital Allocation StrategyIn Q1, KMI delivered adjusted EBITDA growth (4% budgeted, potentially 5% with acquisitions), EPS of $0.34 (flat YoY but eyeing 10% annual growth), and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.1x (within the 3.5-4.5x target, improving to 3.8x by year-end). The dividend rose 2% to $0.2925/share, backed by ~$5.3 billion in distributable cash flow.Tonight’s focal points:
- Q2 results vs. expectations, including segment breakdowns (e.g., CO2 production slightly down 1% YoY).
- Guidance tweaks—execs have been conservative amid tariffs and commodity uncertainty, but expect outperformance from deals like Outrigger.
- Balance sheet health, dividend policy (prioritizing flexibility for growth), and how ~$2.5 billion in post-dividend cash flow funds expansions.
- Broader allocation hints, like internal funding for projects or third-party capital for larger ones.
Why it matters: With a strong balance sheet and conservative stance, any positive revisions could boost investor confidence, especially if they underscore KMI’s ability to navigate headwinds while capitalizing on gas demand.
Conference Call Starts at 4:30 p.m. ET
Kinder Morgan is expected to report earnings shortly after the 4 p.m. bell. One note, their earnings call is expected to begin slightly earlier than most other companeis at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can listen in on the call by visiting Kinder Morgan’s Investor Relations page.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is reporting earnings after the bell. The company’s stock experience a massive run in 2024, but has been relatively flat so far in 2025.
We’ll be hosting a live earnings article that will post the most important figures from Kinder Morgan’s earnings after the hit and then layer on analysis of why the stock is either rising or falling after-hours. Let’s get started with the figures that Wall Street will be watching most closely tonight.
Wall Street Expectations for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 Earnings
Second Quarter Wall Street Expectations
- Revenue: $3.83 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $.28
- EPS (GAAP): $.29
- Cash from Operations: $2.74 billion
Full Year Wall Street Expectations
- Revenue: $16.59 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $1.28
Key Catalysts That Could Move Kinder Morgan’s Share Price Tonight
Beyond the figures above, there are some key catalysts to watch tonight that will move.
- Margins: Tariffs continue to pressure companies across the energy sector. While Kinder Morgan has estimated the impact of tariffs will be roughly 1% of project costs, Wall Street will be focused on how the company is weathering ongoing geopolitcal uncertainty.
- Gathering Volumes: While Kinder Morgan expects gathering volumes to rise in the second half of the year, regions such as the Haynesville have been weaker recently. Any commentary from Kinder Morgan on recent volume trajectory could impact its share price movement not only tomorrow but in the coming weeks and months.
- Growth Avenues: It’s no secret that AI-related energy demands are becoming one of the most important growth avenues in the broader space. Analysts continue to probe at how durable Kinder Morgan’s opportunity will be in the space – especially with regards to projects like Bridge and Trident. Watch for commentary on these projects as positive statements from Kinder’s executive team could be a catalyst in the coming months.
