Live Updates: Will Alcoa (NYSE: AA) Beat Earnings After the Bell?

Key Points Alcoa reports tonight after the closing bell.

The stock has declined 25% year-to-date and lagged many peers in the materials space.

This live blog will give continuing updates after the company issues earnings with analysis into the market’s reaction.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) reports earnings after the bell. The company’s stock is down 25% year-to-date headed into earnings, so the question on investors’ minds is whether today’s report can turn the slide around.

We’ll be updating this live article after Alcoa’s earnings hit the wires shortly after 4 p.m. ET, so leave this page open if you want continuing analysis.

What Wall Street Expects from Alcoa

Here are the key figures to watch when Alcoa reports tonight. Any immediate movement in the company’s share price will likely come from three key factors: 1.) the company’s EPS last quarter relative to expectations 2.) revenue relative to expectations and 3.) Updates provided for Alcoa’s full-year guidance.

Second Quarter Wall Street Expectations

Revenue: $2.95 billion

EPS (Normalized): $.39

EPS (GAAP): $.31

Gross Margin: 2.1%

Cash from Operations: $354.2 million

Full Year Wall Street Expectations

Revenue: $12.74 billion

EPS (Normalized): $3.35

Key Storylines To Watch

Alcoa’s Q2 earnings have a few key storylines to watch if you’re invested in the company.

Tariff Impacts: Look for adjusted EBITDA to be impacted by the U.S. Section 232 tariffs, with a projected unfavorable performance in the Aluminum segment of approximately $105 million due to increased tariff costs and operating expenses associated with the San Ciprián smelter restart.

Look for adjusted EBITDA to be impacted by the U.S. Section 232 tariffs, with a projected unfavorable performance in the Aluminum segment of approximately $105 million due to increased tariff costs and operating expenses associated with the San Ciprián smelter restart. Revenue guidance: Alcoa expects to maintain strong performance in the Alumina segment, while the Aluminum segment may see a decline due to tariff impacts. What forward guidance and commentary Alcoa provides on its conference call will have a large impact on where the stock trades after-hours.

Alcoa expects to maintain strong performance in the Alumina segment, while the Aluminum segment may see a decline due to tariff impacts. What forward guidance and commentary Alcoa provides on its conference call will have a large impact on where the stock trades after-hours. Margins: Once again, tariffs are front and center. Tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports will pressure profitability. This quarter will give additional insight into how Alcoa’s margins will be impacted by tariff uncertainty that can force companies to ‘eat’ unexpected costs.

