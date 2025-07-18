I Put $170,000 in ULTY and This Happened Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Key Points I was tempted by the ULTY ETF’s sky-high yield and weekly cash payouts.

However, ULTY’s considerable risks could make it a dangerous investment.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

I’ll admit it — I did a crazy thing this year. I went full YOLO (You Only Live Once) and bought $170,000 worth of the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY), a high-risk but potentially highly rewarding exchange traded fund (ETF).

YieldMax has a lengthy menu of high-yielding ETFs, and ULTY has one of the most jaw-dropping annual dividend/distribution rates I’ve ever seen. I’m a fan of funds that offer big cash payouts, but I definitely wondered if I went too far with YieldMax’s Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF.

Right now, I’ll tell you exactly what happened so you can decide for yourself whether this fund is worth the risk. Hopefully, you can take some valuable lessons from my heart-stopping experience with the ULTY ETF.

I Should Have Read the Fine Print

Whenever you’re considering buying an ETF, always read the company’s website and the fund’s prospectus. That’s an essential principle that I completely disregarded in my greedy quest for gargantuan yield.

For what it’s worth, I did read the top part of the website for the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF. It advertised a jaw-dropping distribution rate (i.e., annual cash distribution yield to the shareholders), which currently stands at 84.23%. Not only that, but ULTY pays out a distribution every week.

So, I dug deep into my life savings. Specifically, I purchased 27,598 shares of the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF on the first trading day of June 2025, which was June 2.

At $6.16 per share, I ended up paying $170,003.68 for that massive ULTY position. With no guarantee whatsoever that the distribution rate would stay at around 84%, I had visions of nearly doubling my money in a year’s time.

At that time, I didn’t bother to read the prospectus. It pointed out that the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF deducts annual operating expenses totaling 1.3% of the share price (after a fee waiver).

Even if I had read about the operating fees, this still wouldn’t have stopped me from going bananas with my ULTY investment. After all, the fund’s massive yield would more than make up for the fees, and I just wasn’t in any mood to read the fine print.

Not Much Diversification Here

If I had read the details more closely, I would have discovered that the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF generates its huge yield from the performance of a few stocks and from options-trading strategies. Looking even further into the matter, it’s apparent that the ULTY ETF isn’t a highly diversified fund.

Upon a recent viewing of the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF’s holdings, I discovered that they include share and/or option-contract positions on only three stocks. Those stocks are Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Applovin (NASDAQ:APP).

Advanced Micro Devices stock is fairly stable, but the stocks of Applied Optoelectronics and Applovin have been quite volatile at times. And frankly, I wasn’t prepared to link the performance of my $170,000 ULTY investment to AAOI stock and APP stock, of all things.

In other words, there’s not much diversification with the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and its holdings look like they could be very risky. Nevertheless, I held my ULTY share position and hoped that the weekly cash distributions would make up for any potential share-price drawdowns.

So, Here’s What Happened

From June 2 until July 18, I collected exactly seven weekly cash distributions from the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF. Each payment was close to $0.10 per share, so the distributions amounted to roughly $0.70 per share.

Multiply that by 27,598 ULTY shares, and the cash payments totaled approximately $19,318.60. That’s not a bad haul for seven weeks, I’ll admit.

As for the share price, it wobbled between $6 and $6.45 during those seven weeks. When I sold my shares on July 18, ULTY traded at $6.39; my purchase price was $6.16 per share, so I pocketed $0.23 per share or $6,347.54 from the share-price appreciation.

Thus, my profit was $6,347.54 from the share-price appreciation plus around $19,318.60 from the weekly cash distributions, for a total of $25,666.14. From that, you might assume that I’m bullish about the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and would want to stay in the trade forever.

Better Safe Than Sorry

Instead, I sold my full position and will stay away from the ULTY ETF for a while. The main reason is that the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF isn’t broadly diversified and I’m not super-confident about AAOI stock and APP stock.

Furthermore, I noticed that the ULTY share price was around $9 at the beginning of 2025, and it was close to $12.50 a year ago. Currently trading at $6 and change, the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has lost a lot of share-price value over the long term.

To conclude, I’d rather be safe than sorry and for me, the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF’s risks outweigh its benefits. I got lucky with a short-term $170,000 ULTY trade, but now I’ll put my investable capital into something safer.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)