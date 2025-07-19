My Mom Left Me $1.4m And After Paying Off Debt Don't Know What To Do Next Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A woman from a middle-class background inherited $1.4 million from her mother and is unsure how to wisely manage the funds.

She knows for sure that she will use a portion to pay off debt and build an impressive emergency fund.

Having so many options to choose from can be confusing and may take time to work through.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Recently, a woman posted on Reddit, asking for financial advice. The poster said she inherited $1.4 million when her mother died. She described herself as middle-class, admitting she’s usually good with money but unsure how to handle so much of it.

Although she reached out for help, the woman is clearly on the right path. Here are the two ways she plans to spend the money:

Pay off all family debt, including a mortgage and car loan

Build her emergency fund significantly

Achieving these goals will cost the poster less than $100,000, leaving her with $1.3 million.

Here are my answers to questions she posed:

Should I leave the rest of the money in an investment account?

It’s definitely an option. An investment account is a great way to build wealth. Let’s say you invest that $1.3 million in an account earning an average annual return of 7%. Here’s how much it will be worth at different points in your life, even if you never add another penny:

In this many years… Your account could be worth: 10 $2,557,297 15 $3,586,741 20 $5,030,590 25 $7,055,662 30 $9,895,932

Your post doesn’t say how old you are, but no matter how you slice it, investing $1.3 million today could leave you with quite a nest egg by the time you retire.

Should I use the same financial advisor as my parents did? He’s nice but not a fiduciary.

While it sounds as though your parents were satisfied with their financial advisor, it’s important that you work with someone who fits your specific needs. It may be him, but it’s okay to look around just in case you’d be happier elsewhere.

You mention that your parents’ financial advisor is not a fiduciary. The question is, why not? Is it because he earns commissions from selling financial products – products that may or may not be in your best interest? A fiduciary is legally required to act in your best interest rather than their own. They are expected to demonstrate a high level of care and honesty and do everything possible to avoid conflicts of interest. Given the amount of money you have on the line, you’ll need to decide how important it is to work with an advisor whose interest is focused solely on your financial success.

Other options

What may be most confusing right now is the sheer number of options from which you have to choose. While it’s a good problem to have, it can also be overwhelming. Take your time to think about what you want and how the money can best help you meet your goals. Here are a handful of idea you may not have considered:

Education: Whether you’d love to go back to school or want to help someone else meet their educational goals, school can be a great investment in the future.

Whether you’d love to go back to school or want to help someone else meet their educational goals, school can be a great investment in the future. Charitable giving: Contributing money to a cause you care about will not only make you feel good, but it can provide a sweet tax benefit.

Contributing money to a cause you care about will not only make you feel good, but it can provide a sweet tax benefit. Home improvement: If your home needs repairs or sprucing up, you now have the money to do it. By carefully choosing the right projects and spending only what’s necessary, you can increase the value of your home without stressing about debt.

If your home needs repairs or sprucing up, you now have the money to do it. By carefully choosing the right projects and spending only what’s necessary, you can increase the value of your home without stressing about debt. Experiences: While it’s essential to be responsible with the funds left you by your mother, using a small portion to take a trip, see a concert, or have some other memorable experience can add color to your life and create lasting memories.

You’ve prioritized getting rid of debt and building a hearty emergency fund. Just as importantly, you appear to be making carefully considered decisions. In your post, you say your mother wanted you to be cared for. It’s fair to assume Mom would be pleased with your decisions thus far.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)