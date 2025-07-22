Goldman Sachs Raising Price Targets 10%+ On 3 Dividend Blue Chips Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is the world’s second-largest investment bank by revenue and is ranked 55th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue. The Wall Street white-glove giant offers financing, advisory services, risk distribution, and hedging for the firm’s institutional and corporate clients. In addition, it provides advice, investing, and execution for institutions and individuals across public and private markets.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

It’s a bullish sign when top firms like Goldman Sachs raise price targets on Buy-rated stocks

After a very volatile year, stocks were buoyed by recent positive inflation reports

Investors should expect two to three rate cuts in 2025

It is always a good sign when the Goldman Sachs team starts raising price targets on Buy-rated companies. Typically, when a stock has been performing well and its target price is increased, it usually means that analysts are optimistic about what they see six to twelve months ahead. When we see significant price increases of 10% or more, it’s time to share this with our readers. Here are five that appear to be outstanding ideas for growth and income investors.

Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks

Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is the acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum and is likely to do so for years to come.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions. Founded in 1828 and offering a dependable dividend, this bank is a top choice for investors. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) operates as a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

The Consumer Banking segment offers:

Deposit products

Mortgage and home equity lending products

Credit cards

Business loans

Wealth management, and investment services

Auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans

Digital deposit products

This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms.

The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including

Lending and leasing

Deposit and treasury management services

Foreign exchange, interest rate, and commodity risk management solutions

Syndicated loans, corporate finance

Mergers and acquisitions

Debt and equity capital markets services

This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries.

The Goldman Sachs price target is lifted to $60 from $53.

Delta Air Lines

The legacy carrier is having an excellent year, and still delivers a decent and reliable dividend. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and worldwide.

The Company has hubs and markets in:

Amsterdam

Atlanta

Bogota

Boston

Detroit

Lima

London-Heathrow

Los Angeles

Mexico City

Minneapolis-St. Paul

New York-JFK and LaGuardia

Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Salt Lake City

Santiago (Chile)

Sao Paulo

Seattle

Seoul-Incheon

Tokyo

Its segments include Airline and Refinery.

The airline segment is managed as a single business unit, offering scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and worldwide. This segment includes its loyalty program, as well as other ancillary businesses.

Delta’s refinery segment operates to benefit the airline segment by providing jet fuel to the airline through its production and agreements with third parties. The refinery’s output consists of jet fuel as well as non-jet fuel products.

Goldman Sachs raises its price target to $67 from $60.

Eaton Corporation

With a significant focus on the aerospace and automotive sectors, this is an incredible idea now. Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) is a leading power management company.

Its Electrical Americas segment comprises:

Electrical components

Industrial components

Power distribution and assemblies

Residential products

Single-phase power quality and connectivity

Wiring devices, and other products

The Electrical Global segment comprises electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, single-phase and three-phase power quality solutions, and related services.

The Aerospace segment is a global supplier of aerospace fuel, hydraulic systems, and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, as well as filtration systems for industrial applications.

The Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, as well as critical components.

The eMobility segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies mechanical, electrical, and electronic components and systems. The Company is also engaged in providing thermal monitoring for critical electrical equipment.

Goldman Sachs has raised the target price objective to $382 from $345.

