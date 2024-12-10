Goldman Sachs Is Raising Price Targets on 4 Dividend Superstars for 2025 Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Key Points

All across Wall Street, analysts are making some end-of-the-year adjustments.

After a blowout 2024, investors should be cautious for 2025.

Growth and Income dividend stocks could rule next year.

The artificial intelligence rally over the past two years, led by the so-called Magnificent 7, has been remarkable if you owned those stocks. However, while most of the S&P 500 is doing well, it will not likely catch up to the hype-driven AI stocks soon.

One thing remains certain. With storm clouds possibly gathering on the economic horizon, the ongoing risk of an escalating conflict in the Middle East, and the market once again very overbought, many Wall Street strategists are cautious. They predict modest single-digit gains for 2025. However, a significant 20% or more sell-off could also be possible—something we tasted in July when the Nasdaq briefly slid into 10% correction territory.

The analysts at Goldman Sachs and all across Wall Street are doing some final work on stocks they cover as the year winds down. After another stellar year for equities, and with many across the country optimistic about the changes from a new administration, we have started to screen what investors are in store for in 2025.

A recent Goldman Sachs research note included price target hikes on four top dividend superstars. Three of these are top financial services ideas that investors can buy for 2025 and hold forever. All have Buy ratings, making sense for growth and income investors looking for positive total return ideas.

Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks

Dan Totilca / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is the acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide clients with the best ideas across the investing spectrum and is likely to continue for years.

AT&T

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring while lowering its dividend, which still stands at 4.65%. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) provides worldwide telecommunications, media, and technology services. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

Security

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and professional services

This segment provides customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers. In addition, it offers residential customers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

Goldman Sachs raised its $25 price target on the stock to $28.

Citigroup

violinconcertono3 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is a top money center bank, and Warren Buffett bought a massive $2.5 billion worth of stock in the summer of 2022. The stock pays a dependable 3.02% dividend. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is a leading global diversified financial service company that provides consumers, corporations, and governments with a broad range of financial products and services.

Citigroup offers:

Consumer banking and credit

Corporate and investment banking

Securities brokerage

Transaction services

Wealth management services.

Citi operates and does business in more than 160 countries/ jurisdictions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe/Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Trading at a reasonable 9.2 times estimated 2025 earnings; this company looks very sensible in a volatile stock market and in a sector that has lagged some in 2024 but looks to be gaining ground.

The Goldman Sachs price objective is lifted to $81 from $72.

Citizens Financial Group

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Founded in 1828 and offering a dependable 3.60% dividend, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is a top bank for investors to consider. It operates as a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

The Consumer Banking segment offers:

Deposit products

Mortgage and home equity lending products

Credit cards

Business loans

Wealth management and investment services

Auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans

Digital deposit products

This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers as well as through its online and mobile platforms.

The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including

Lending and leasing

Deposit and treasury management services

Foreign exchange, interest rate, and commodity risk management solutions

Syndicated loans, corporate finance

Mergers and acquisitions

Debt and equity capital markets services

This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries.

The Goldman Sachs price target is lifted from $48 to $59.

Comerica

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Based in Dallas, this fast-growing banking center giant pays a hefty 4.09% dividend. Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.

The company operates through:

Commercial banking

Retail banking

Wealth management

Finance segments

The Commercial Bank segment offers:

Commercial loans and lines of credit

Deposits

Cash management

Capital market products

International trade finance

Letters of credit

Foreign exchange management services

Loan syndication services

Payment and card services for small and middle-market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities

The Retail Bank segment provides:

Personal financial services, such as consumer lending

Consumer deposit gathering

Mortgage loan origination and various

Consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit

Residential mortgage loans and commercial products and services to micro-businesses.

The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:

Fiduciary

Private banking

Retirement

Investment management and advisory

Investment banking and brokerage services

Annuity products and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products

The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

Comerica operates in:

Texas

California

Michigan

Arizona

Florida

Canada

Mexico

Goldman Sachs lifts the $71 price objective to $85.

