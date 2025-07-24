7 Days Short: How U.S. Social Security’s 10-Year Marriage Rule Denies Key Survivor Benefits Pamela Au / Shutterstock.com

Social Security provides resources for the majority of retired Americans. However, most people don’t realize the full scope of Social Security and what it covers. Aside from the traditional retirement benefits its well-known for, the program also offers survivor benefits to spouses of deceased beneficiaries. Eligibility follows strict rules and failing to comply could make or break your case.

A recent Reddit post drew attention to an unfortunate scenario that occurs all too frequently: the Reddit commenter barely missed the 10-year marriage requirement for collecting survivor benefits. She was concerned she wouldn’t be eligible based on missing the mark by just 7 days. Being found ineligible could seriously impact her financial future.

This slideshow covers who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits and the exceptions that can apply. We also break down what steps to take if you’ve been told you don’t qualify. Having a greater understanding of the rules surrounding the ins and outs of survivor benefits will help you avoid financial surprises down the road.

Social Security: More Than Just Retirement

zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

Many people rely on Social Security for income after retirement.

In addition to retirement benefits, the program also offers spousal and survivor benefits.

What Are Survivor Benefits?

Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

Survivor benefits are payments made to the spouses or ex-spouses of deceased Social Security beneficiaries.

These benefits can provide crucial income to those left behind.

Rule #1: The 10-Year Marriage

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

To qualify for survivor benefits as a divorced spouse, your marriage must have lasted at least 10 years.

Falling just days short of the 10-year mark may disqualify you.

How to Apply Rule #1

MargJohnsonVA / Shutterstock.com

If you’re divorced, check the exact length of your marriage.

Understand that Social Security rules are strict; exceptions are rare and specific.

Survivor benefits require precise eligibility.

Exception: Caring for a Minor or Disabled Child

DREAM INSPIRATION / Shutterstock.com

You may still qualify for survivor benefits if you’re caring for your ex-spouse’s child who is a minor or disabled.

This exception can apply even if the marriage lasted less than 10 years.

How to Apply the Exception

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Review your role as a caregiver and your relationship to the child.

Consult the Social Security Administration or a benefits expert to see if you qualify.

File promptly to avoid delays.

Know Your Options Beyond Survivor Benefits

Bill Oxford / iStock via Getty Images

If you aren’t eligible for survivor benefits, check if you are eligible for retirement benefits based on your own earnings.

Understanding your options can help you plan better for retirement.

How to Prepare Financially

TippaPatt / Shutterstock.com

If you won’t qualify for survivor benefits, increase personal savings and consider part-time work.

Plan ahead to reduce reliance on benefits you won’t receive.

Final Thought: Learn the Rules Early

J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Understanding Social Security rules before retirement helps prevent surprises.

Get informed early to create a more accurate and secure retirement plan.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)