Can We Continue Receiving Grandma's Social Security After She's Passed?

Millions of retired individuals rely on Social Security, whether partially or fully, to support their post-career lifestyle. Though we mostly associate these monthly benefits with retirees or seniors, Social Security covers more than just the aging population. The program also benefits those with disabilities, blind citizens, and family members of deceased recipients.

When someone receiving social security passes away, family members who relied on the funds may be in panic mode, as well as grief. Many do not understand how survivor benefits work, but they can be critical, particularly in non-traditional cases. In situations where a grandparent has acted as primary caregiver to children, benefits may be eligible to continue following death. These continued funds can help grandchildren cover expenses during an especially difficult period in their lives.

This slideshow provides information on Social Security survivor benefits, including who may qualify as recipients, the application process, and which documents are needed to apply. Whether you’re simply planning for the future or you’re in the midst of navigating a stressful financial situation after the death of a loved one, the following details may help you obtain the necessary support.

Social Security: More Than Just Retirement

Social Security benefits are commonly only associated with retirees.

However, the program also supports other individuals, including survivors of deceased recipients.

Who Gets Survivor Benefits?

Survivor benefits are typically paid to spouses, children, and sometimes grandchildren.

Eligibility depends on legal and caregiving dynamics that existed prior to the recipient’s death.

Can Grandchildren Qualify?

Simply visiting or having a close relationship with a grandparent does not qualify.

Only grandchildren who were legally adopted or raised by the deceased grandparent may qualify.

Age and Schooling Matter

Minors under 18 (up to 19 if full-time students) may receive benefits.

Proof of full-time enrollment is required for students over 18.

Necessary Documentation

You’ll need a birth certificate and proof of adoption if applicable.

School enrollment and other legal documents may also be necessary.

How to Apply for Survivor Benefits

Visit a local Social Security office or call 1-800-772-1213 to apply.

Bring all required paperwork to avoid delays in processing.

Who Notifies SSA of a Death?

The SSA must be informed of the death of a benefits recipient.

Often, funeral homes notify the agency as part of their services.

Fraud Warning

Continuing to unlawfully collect benefits after someone has died is considered fraud.

Always notify SSA promptly to avoid legal consequences.

How Much Will You Receive

Child survivor benefits usually amount to 75% of the deceased’s previous monthly check.

The exact amount will be determined by the SSA based on the recipient’s history.

Get Help Planning Ahead

Survivor benefits can be a tremendous help but may not be enough alone.

Work with a financial advisor to create a complete plan for your future.

