Live: Dividend Giant Altria (NYSE: MO) Beats Earnings

Key Points
Altria reports earnings this morning. Wall Street expects the company to report adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share.
After the earnings go live we’ll post live news & analysis. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear throughout the morning. Altria is expected to release its earnings at about 7 a.m. ET.
Live Updates
Altria Gains After the Opening Bell
While Altria was largely flat in premarket trading, once the opening bell rang buyers came out in force. After leaping to $62 per share at 9:50 a.m. ET, shares have come back to trading a little under $61.
Altria is currently up about 2.6%.
GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations
Altria Shares Now Up Just .2%
Altria beat earnings, but investors aren’t racing to bid up the stock. Shares are up .24% as of 7:30 a.m. ET.
About That Guidance Raise
Here’s Altria’s raised guidance:
“We are raising the lower-end of our 2025 full-year guidance and now expect to deliver adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.35 to $5.45. This range represents a growth rate of 3.0% to 5.0% from a base of $5.19 in 2024.”
Previously, the company had guided to EPS of $5.30 to $5.35. So, full-year guidance went up by about the size of the company’s earnings beat this morning.
Altria's Numbers Are Out
Altria just reported earnings and here are the headlines:
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.44
- Revenue Net of Excise Taxes: $5.29 billion
That’s a beat on both. metrics, and the company is raising their 2025 full-year guidance. Shares are initially up slighlty.
What Wall Street Expects Altria To Report Today
Let’s look at some of the key numbers Wall Street will be watching when Altria reports this morning.
Q2 Wall Street Consensus
- Revenue: $5.19 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $1.38
Last year the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.31, so if Altria matches Wall Street’s expectations adjusted earnings would grow by about 5%.
As a reminder, Altria has guided to full-year adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $5.45 previously. We expect the company to report earnings at about 7 a.m. this morning.
Dividend favorite Altria (NYSE: MO) reports earnings before the bell today. They’re expected to hit at about 7 a.m. ET.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis when Altria reports. The stock has been enjoying a strong 2025 so far. Shares are up about 13% year-to-date. We’ll have all the need-to-know news & analysis on today’s second quarter earnings right after they hit newswires. Simply stay on this page and updates will load automatically.
A Look Back at Altria’s First Quarter Earnings
Before we preview what Wall Street expects from Altria today, let’s take a look back at what the company reported in Q1.
MO | Altria Group Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.23 ✅; UP +6.0% YoY
- Revenue: $5.3B [✅]; DOWN -5.7% YoY
- Net Income: $1.1B [✅]; DOWN -49.4% YoY
Outlook:
-
- Altria expects to deliver a full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of 2% to 5% versus 2024, translating to adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 from a base of $5.19 in 2024.
- This guidance excludes amortization expense associated with definite-lived intangible assets and considers the impact of increased tariffs on costs, limited impact from enforcement efforts in the illicit e-vapor market, and planned investments in smoke-free products.
Q1 Segment Performance:
- Smokeable Products Revenue: $4.6B [✅]; DOWN -5.8% YoY
- Oral Tobacco Products Revenue: $654M [✅]; UP +0.5% YoY
- All Other Revenue: -$17M [✅]; N/A
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $1.9B [✅]; DOWN -32.9% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 36.0% (vs. 22.5% YoY)
- Dividends Paid: $1.7B
- Share Repurchases: $326M
CEO Commentary:
- Billy Gifford: “Our highly profitable traditional tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging environment in the first quarter. The smokeable products segment delivered solid adjusted operating companies income growth behind the strength of Marlboro. In the oral tobacco products segment, on! maintained momentum in a competitive marketplace as Helix invested strategically behind the brand. And shareholders continued to benefit from strong cash returns through dividends and share repurchases, while we invested in pursuit of our Vision.”
Strategic Updates:
- On March 31, 2025, the ITC’s importation ban and cease-and-desist orders applicable to NJOY ACE went into effect, leading to a non-cash impairment charge of $873 million to the e-vapor reporting unit goodwill in Q1 2025.
- Altria has repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of $56.97, with $674 million remaining under the authorized $1 billion share repurchase program.
