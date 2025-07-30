Live: Dividend Giant Altria (NYSE: MO) Beats Earnings Canva

Key Points Altria reports earnings this morning. Wall Street expects the company to report adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share.

After the earnings go live we’ll post live news & analysis. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear throughout the morning. Altria is expected to release its earnings at about 7 a.m. ET.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Dividend favorite Altria (NYSE: MO) reports earnings before the bell today. They’re expected to hit at about 7 a.m. ET.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis when Altria reports. The stock has been enjoying a strong 2025 so far. Shares are up about 13% year-to-date. We’ll have all the need-to-know news & analysis on today’s second quarter earnings right after they hit newswires. Simply stay on this page and updates will load automatically.

A Look Back at Altria’s First Quarter Earnings

Before we preview what Wall Street expects from Altria today, let’s take a look back at what the company reported in Q1.

MO | Altria Group Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:

Adj. EPS: $1.23 ✅; UP +6.0% YoY

$1.23 ✅; UP +6.0% YoY Revenue: $5.3B [✅]; DOWN -5.7% YoY

$5.3B [✅]; DOWN -5.7% YoY Net Income: $1.1B [✅]; DOWN -49.4% YoY

Outlook:

Altria expects to deliver a full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of 2% to 5% versus 2024, translating to adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 from a base of $5.19 in 2024. This guidance excludes amortization expense associated with definite-lived intangible assets and considers the impact of increased tariffs on costs, limited impact from enforcement efforts in the illicit e-vapor market, and planned investments in smoke-free products.



Q1 Segment Performance:

Smokeable Products Revenue: $4.6B [✅]; DOWN -5.8% YoY

$4.6B [✅]; DOWN -5.8% YoY Oral Tobacco Products Revenue: $654M [✅]; UP +0.5% YoY

$654M [✅]; UP +0.5% YoY All Other Revenue: -$17M [✅]; N/A

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $1.9B [✅]; DOWN -32.9% YoY

$1.9B [✅]; DOWN -32.9% YoY Effective Tax Rate: 36.0% (vs. 22.5% YoY)

36.0% (vs. 22.5% YoY) Dividends Paid: $1.7B

$1.7B Share Repurchases: $326M

CEO Commentary:

Billy Gifford: “Our highly profitable traditional tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging environment in the first quarter. The smokeable products segment delivered solid adjusted operating companies income growth behind the strength of Marlboro. In the oral tobacco products segment, on! maintained momentum in a competitive marketplace as Helix invested strategically behind the brand. And shareholders continued to benefit from strong cash returns through dividends and share repurchases, while we invested in pursuit of our Vision.”

Strategic Updates:

On March 31, 2025, the ITC’s importation ban and cease-and-desist orders applicable to NJOY ACE went into effect, leading to a non-cash impairment charge of $873 million to the e-vapor reporting unit goodwill in Q1 2025.

Altria has repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of $56.97, with $674 million remaining under the authorized $1 billion share repurchase program.

