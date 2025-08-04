Altria Hits Six-Year High as Earnings Rise 8 Percent Despite Revenue Drop Mario Tama / Getty Images

Altria Group Inc. is the notorious tobacco giant formerly known as Philip Morris. The renamed brand recently reached a six-year high in share price, which is quite an unusual accomplishment for a high-yield dividend stock. Investors reacted positively to the company’s latest earnings report, which showed an 8% rise in earnings per share despite a 2% revenue drop. The stock went up 4.8% to $62.61, representing its highest value since November 2018. Afterwards, Altria updated its 2025 forecast to reflect profitability alongside consistent growth.

Altria continues to be a top choice in the S&P 500, known for its impressive 6.6% dividend yield and steady payouts. The company has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years and distributed an impressive $32 billion to shareholders since 2020. This growth has occurred despite the fact that cigarette sales are declining. Newer oral tobacco products, including pouches and Copenhagen, are offsetting the losses from traditional cigarettes. Nevertheless, investors seem focused more on returns than on public health concerns.

This slideshow explores Altria’s stock surge, its resilient dividend strategy, and its evolving lineup of products. Learn about the company’s rebranding history and why income-focused investors continue to favor it despite controversies and ethical concerns around tobacco use.

Altria Hits Six-Year High

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Altria stock recently rose 4.8% to $62.61, its highest level since 2018

The jump was driven by strong quarterly earnings despite falling revenue

Altria offers a 6.6% dividend yield , among the highest in the S&P 500.

Earnings Beat Expectations

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Revenue fell 2% to $6.1 billion, yet earnings per share rose 8% to $1.44

Altria raised its 2025 EPS forecast to a range of $5.35 to $5.45

The growth outlook reflects a shift from cigarettes to newer tobacco products.

Marlboro and Copenhagen Drive Sales

FotografiaBasica / Getty Images

Marlboro accounts for 90% of Altria’s cigarette revenue

Copenhagen is the dominant brand in the company’s oral tobacco segment

These legacy products remain core to Altria’s overall performance.

Decades of Dividend Growth

Wikimedia Commons

Altria has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years

It returned $32 billion to shareholders between 2020 and 2024

Its long-term reliability makes it a top pick for income-focused investors.

Altria’s Controversial Legacy

bmcent1 / iStock

Formerly Philip Morris , the company changed its name to Altria back in 2003.

Tobacco use causes 480,000 U.S. deaths per year , yet Altria’s investor base remains loyal

Despite its history , investors are attracted by high payouts and stability.

