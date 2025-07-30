Live: Etsy (Nasdaq: ETSY) Beats Earnings & Shares Are Rising Canva

Key Points Etsy has its share price whipsaw so far in 2025, but shares are up about 14% so far this year.

The company reports Q2 earnings this morning. Here’s what Wall Street expects: Revenue: $647.6 million Adjusted EPS: $1.09 Free Cash Flow: $165.6 million

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis throughout the morning. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear as they’re posted!

Live Updates Live Coverage

Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) is expected to report its second-quarter earnings at about 7 a.m. ET this morning. The company has had a rocky 2025, but its shares are up 14% year-to-date after falling 49% across the past five years.

Will Etsy deliver strong enough earnings to sustain a rally that could last throughout 2025? We’ll be updating this live earnings blog with news & analysis after Etsy’s earnings hit.

Let’s look back at what the company delivered last quarter before turning our attention to what Wall Street expects in the second quarter.

First Quarter Earnings Highlights

Back in April, Etsy eported its Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting a slight increase in revenue to $651.2 million, up 0.8% from the same period last year, driven by growth in on-site advertising and the impact of a seller set-up fee.

However, the company faced a net loss of $52.1 million, primarily due to a $101.7 million impairment charge related to Reverb’s goodwill.

Gross merchandise sales (GMS) declined by 6.5% year-over-year, with active buyers decreasing by 3.4% to 88.5 million. Despite these challenges, Etsy’s adjusted EBITDA was $171.1 million, reflecting a margin of 26.3%.

CEO Josh Silverman expressed optimism about the company’s strategic initiatives, particularly in enhancing the app experience through AI and machine learning.

The company also announced plans to sell Reverb, expecting the transaction to close in the coming months. Etsy ended the quarter with $997.2 million in cash and equivalents, including investments, and repurchased approximately $189 million worth of its common stock.

Key CEO Quotes from Last Quarter

“Etsy’s first quarter 2025 financial results were aligned with our expectations, with solid adjusted EBITDA performance despite pressure on the top line” – Etsy CEO Josh Silverman

“We’re excited to see green shoots, particularly in our App metrics, indicating that our work to build deeper connections with buyers and encourage more frequent visits is taking hold.” – Etsy CEO Josh Silverman

“By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we’re creating a more inspiring and engaging app experience that provides us with richer insights to personalize Etsy in meaningful ways for each buyer.” – Etsy CEO Josh Silverman

