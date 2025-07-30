Live: Will Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) Q2 Earnings Continue Its Epic Rally? Canva

Key Points Carvana reports earnings after the bell tonight.

Here are the key numbers Wall Street will be watching for: Revenue: $4.59 billion Adjusted EPS: $1.14 Free Cash Flow: $107 million

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is on one of the most epic rallies in stock market history. The stock was a poster child of the wild rally in 2021, eventually hitting more than $350 per share. It then collapsed to less than $5 per share in early 2023 and has since risen back near all-time highs. At market close last night, Carvna traded for $336.50 per share.

Can the rally continue? We’ll find out today when the company releases its second-quarter earnings. I’ll be watching news wires and posting news and analysis the moment Carvana’s earnings hit. All you have to do is keep a browser open with this page and updates will automatically load.

Let’s take a look at what the company reported last quarter, and we’ll post updates in the live blog detailing what Wall Street expects when Carvana reports after the bell.

What Carvana Reported Last Quarter

Here’s a look back at Carvana’s first quarter, which was released on May 7th. The stock is up 30% since releasing its first-quarter eanings.

CVNA | Carvana Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:

Adj. EPS: $1.53

$1.53 Revenue: $4.232B [✅]; UP +38% YoY

$4.232B [✅]; UP +38% YoY Net Income: $0.373B [✅]

Outlook:

Carvana expects a sequential increase in both retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2025, leading to all-time company records on both metrics. The company remains on track to deliver significant growth in both retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2025.



Q1 Segment Performance:

Retail Units Sold: 133,898 units [✅]; UP +46% YoY

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $0.394B [✅]; UP +N/A% YoY

CEO Commentary:

Ernie Garcia: “In Q1, Carvana set a new record for retail units while also driving record profitability and hitting our highest customer net promoter score in nearly three years. We are incredibly well positioned for the path ahead and have very clear visibility to even stronger financial performance, much larger scales, and even better customer experiences. As Carvana grows larger and more efficient, we look forward to making our offering even faster and more convenient, and sharing the value we create with our customers as we continue our mission of changing the way people buy and sell cars.”

Strategic Updates:

Carvana announced its next management objective: to sell 3 million retail units per year at an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5% within 5-10 years.

