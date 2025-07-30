Live: Will Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) Q2 Earnings Continue Its Epic Rally?

Key Points
Carvana reports earnings after the bell tonight.
Here are the key numbers Wall Street will be watching for:
- Revenue: $4.59 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $1.14
- Free Cash Flow: $107 million
I’ll be watching news wires and posting news and analysis the moment Carvana’s earnings hit. All you have to do is keep a browser open with this page and updates will automatically load.
Live Updates
Final take on tonight's earnings
Post-Earnings Move: 🟢 +13.95%
What Happened:
Revenue of $4.84B beat by nearly $250M, while adjusted EBITDA smashed expectations at $601M vs. ~$500M consensus. Retail unit volume set a new record at 143K.
Why the Stock Jumped:
Massive EBITDA margin expansion (+380bps QoQ) signaled Carvana is scaling far faster than modeled. Management also raised full-year EBITDA guidance to $2.2B.
My Take:
This was a clean beat on execution, scale, and forward outlook. CVNA’s rally is justified — and with margin upside now credible, bulls may re-rate the stock closer to its $3M-unit goal long term.
Post Earnings Model
|Metric
|Prior FY Est.
|New Guide
|Direction
|Adj. EBITDA
|~$1.7B
|$2.0–2.2B
|✅⬆
|Retail Units FY
|550–570K est.
|Implied ⬆
|✅⬆
|Q3 Revenue
|$4.65B
|Implied ⬆
|✅⬆
|Adj. EPS FY
|~$4.65
|Implied ⬆
|✅⬆
Quarter-Over-Quarter Changes
|Category
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Commentary
|Retail Units
|133.9K
|143.3K
|📈 New record, +41% YoY
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$394M
|$601M
|🚀 Huge margin acceleration
|Net Income
|$373M
|$308M
|Slight dip but still strong
|EBITDA Margin
|~9.3%
|12.4%
|Scale + efficiency kicking in
|FY Guide
|“on track”
|Raised to $2.2B
|Clear bullish shift in outlook
More numbers
How the core business fared this quarter:
|KPI
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Trend
|Retail Units Sold
|143,280
|133,898
|🔼 +7%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$601M
|$364M est.†
|🔼 +65%
|Adj. EBITDA Margin
|12.4%
|8.6% (est.)†
|🔼 +380 bps
|GAAP Operating Income
|$511M
|$373M
|🔼
|Net Income
|$308M
|$259M
|🔼
CEO comments
Carvana’s CEO Ernie Garcia, III sounded a very bullish note, declaring “We are firmly on the path to selling millions of cars per year and to becoming the largest and most profitable automotive retailer.” He added that customers love their offering and that the team and execution are stronger than ever. With 99% of the market still to address, he sees huge runway ahead for growth.
Carvana up 3.10% After Earnings Beat
Carvana turned in a record quarter as shares pop after market. Here are the top line numbers:
|Metric
|Reported
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$4.84B
|$4.59B
|✅
|Adjusted EPS
|Not disclosed*
|$1.14
|✅*
|Net Income
|$308M
|$297M est.†
|✅
|Free Cash Flow
|Implied +ve
|$107M
|✅
|Adj. EBITDA
|$601M
|$500M est.†
|✅
Carvana raised its FY2025 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $2.0B–$2.2B, up from $1.38B in FY2024 — a material increase from prior quarters.
For Q3, management expects a sequential increase in both:
Retail units sold
Adjusted EBITDA
No EPS or revenue guidance was provided, consistent with Carvana’s historic approach
Shares Fall After Powell Comments
Shares of Carvana had been rising throughout the day, but fell shortly before 3 p.m. and are now slightly negative for the day.
The reason for the drop?
Shortly before 3 p.m., Jerome Powell said there has been no decision made on cutting rates at the September meeting. Immediately after the comment, Treasury yields jumped 6 basis points and stocks fell.
We said earlier in the live blog to expect some volatility during Powell’s press conference and we’re now seeing it.
DA Davidson Neutral on Carvana Ahead of Earnings
DA Davidson is maintaining a neutral rating on Carvana ahead of earnings and sticking to a $260 price target.
That price target presents a downside of more than 20%.
The researcher highlights positive used retail unit data and Carvana inventory trends as reasons to be bullish ahead of earnings.
However, it warns that the company’s valuation is high and leaves little room for disappointment.
The Fed Could Create Late Day Volatility in Carvana's Share Price
Jerome Powell is holding a press conference at 2:30 to discuss the Federal Open Market Committee’s July interest-rate decision.
Betting markets are placing a 99% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged, but commentary from Powell and other details will be important. There’s a chance that multiple Fed governors will vote against keeping rates locked.
The big picture: even without a rate cut, there could be significant volatility late in the trading day. If Carvana shares are moving, it’s likely unrelated to traders making earnings bets and more related to big money movements after Powell’s press conference.
What Wall Street Expects from Carvana's Q2 Results
When Carvana reports tonight, Wall Street will be watching the following figures closely:
Wall Street Consensus Figures for Carvana’s Q2 Earnings
- Revenue: $4.59 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $1.14
- Free Cash Flow: $107 million
Carvana’s guidance is typically vague. Last quarter the company’s guidance was:
“Looking toward the second quarter, Carvana expects a sequential increase in both retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA , leading to all-time company records on both metrics. The company remains on track to deliver significant growth in both retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA 1 in FY 2025.”
So, while Wall Street analysts will try asking questions to refine their models, it’s not likely the company will move significantly on any forward guidance. Still, here’s what Wall Street expects for Carvana’s third quarter:
Wall Street Consensus Figures for Carvana’s Next Quarter
- Revenue: $4.65 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $1.20
- Free Cash Flow: $63 million
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is on one of the most epic rallies in stock market history. The stock was a poster child of the wild rally in 2021, eventually hitting more than $350 per share. It then collapsed to less than $5 per share in early 2023 and has since risen back near all-time highs. At market close last night, Carvna traded for $336.50 per share.
Can the rally continue? We’ll find out today when the company releases its second-quarter earnings. I’ll be watching news wires and posting news and analysis the moment Carvana’s earnings hit. All you have to do is keep a browser open with this page and updates will automatically load.
Let’s take a look at what the company reported last quarter, and we’ll post updates in the live blog detailing what Wall Street expects when Carvana reports after the bell.
What Carvana Reported Last Quarter
Here’s a look back at Carvana’s first quarter, which was released on May 7th. The stock is up 30% since releasing its first-quarter eanings.
CVNA | Carvana Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.53
- Revenue: $4.232B [✅]; UP +38% YoY
- Net Income: $0.373B [✅]
Outlook:
- Carvana expects a sequential increase in both retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2025, leading to all-time company records on both metrics.
- The company remains on track to deliver significant growth in both retail units sold and Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2025.
Q1 Segment Performance:
- Retail Units Sold: 133,898 units [✅]; UP +46% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $0.394B [✅]; UP +N/A% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Ernie Garcia: “In Q1, Carvana set a new record for retail units while also driving record profitability and hitting our highest customer net promoter score in nearly three years. We are incredibly well positioned for the path ahead and have very clear visibility to even stronger financial performance, much larger scales, and even better customer experiences. As Carvana grows larger and more efficient, we look forward to making our offering even faster and more convenient, and sharing the value we create with our customers as we continue our mission of changing the way people buy and sell cars.”
Strategic Updates:
- Carvana announced its next management objective: to sell 3 million retail units per year at an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5% within 5-10 years.
