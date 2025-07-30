These 3 AI Dividend Stocks Have 100% Upside Potential Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com

Key Points These AI dividend stocks give you both upside potential and passive income.

All three companies have strong exposure to long-term AI megatrends.

They’re trading at far cheaper valuations compared to more popular AI stocks.

Most big-cap AI stocks currently sprinkle in a small dividend yield to sweeten the deal, often well below 1%. Most investors treat income and artificial intelligence like oil and water. You usually invest in growth stocks that pay little to no dividends, or you forego growth and upside for an acceptable yield.

The AI growth stocks most investors have piled into are near record highs. The Nasdaq 100 is near 2021 peak levels, and many stocks are starting to inflect as their nosebleed valuations are too high to stomach. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has been under increasing pressure to start cutting interest rates.

The convergence of both trends will not only make dividend stocks more attractive, but it will also encourage Wall Street to look elsewhere for AI exposure, with better risk-reward ratios.

Here are three AI dividend stocks to look into with 100% upside potential and reasonable dividend yields.

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) makes discrete semiconductors and passive components like diodes that steer current, MOSFETs that switch power, resistors that set voltage levels, and capacitors that store energy.

These are essential for power supplies, chargers, cars, satellites, and now the server racks that run artificial intelligence. Vishay’s is one of the largest pure-play makers of these components worldwide.

This is a pretty under-the-radar pick-and-shovel play on a key piece of the AI supply chain.

On the Q4 2024 call, CEO Joel Smejkal told analysts, “…we saw many promising indicators including a positive book-to-bill for the first time in nine quarters, strong order intake for smart grid infrastructure projects, and initial shipments for A.I. servers,” and later added that smart-grid projects tied to data-center electricity demand were driving strong order intake. The company repeated that message in Q1 2025, noting “significant investments in AI by major players, which could benefit Vishay’s growth trajectory”.

The company is front-loading capital to capture the next upcycle, so profitability hasn’t been as solid. Gross margin fell to 19% in Q1 2025, but management expects that headwind to fade through the second half of the year and guides Q2 revenue to $760 million, up 6% sequentially

Analysts expect margins to rebound due to the massive increase in electronics demand.

You’re paying just 15 times 2026 earnings, and 0.8 times 2026 sales. VSH also comes with a 2.32% dividend yield.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is one of the biggest government contractors. It is similar to Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) in many ways, as the company is heavily involved in providing defense-related intelligence services.

98% of its revenue is tied to the Federal government. Historically, that has been seen as bullish, until the Trump administration focused on cutting costs through DOGE. These cuts caused the stock to decline by 41.6% from its November 2024 peak. It had to cut 7% of its workforce, though the contract cuts weren’t as severe. Booz Allen’s backlog still rose to $38 billion, up 11% year-over-year.

Plus, DOGE is now less of a problem, with Elon Musk falling short of his goal to cut $2 trillion in spending and departing. Now, the Trump administration is granting tax cuts and is bumping up spending.

Accordingly, I see BAH stock being re-adjusted back to its highs as the company converts backlog into sales and profits. In FY 2025, revenue grew 12.36%, with EBITDA growing by 17.83%. FY 2026 revenue is guided to grow 0-4%, but analysts expect an acceleration from FY 2027 onwards.

Q1 FY 2026 EPS beat estimates by 1.4%, with revenue missing by just 0.5%.

You’re paying just 13 times earnings, compared to over 21 times earnings (median) historically.

The dividend yield here is 2.03%. On top of that, the buyback yield for the past 12 months is at 6.3%.

Lenovo Group (LNVGY)

Lenovo (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) is a very well-known company when it comes to electronics and computers. Many would be surprised to know it is Chinese, but the company avoids scrutiny due to its distributed manufacturing across multiple countries and its domicile in Hong Kong.

The company sells AI PCs, and its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) segment builds servers, storage, and edge-to-cloud racks that power data centers for hyperscalers. ISG revenue rose 63% year-over-year to an all-time high of $15 billion, with AI servers running NVIDIA H100 and AMD MI300 GPUs boosting growth.

FY 2025 revenue rose 21.48%, with net income rising 37.01% year-over-year.

You’re paying less than 12 times forward earnings for this stock, and you’re also getting a 3.69% dividend yield.

