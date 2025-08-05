Believe Robotics Is the Future? Here Are 3 AI Stocks to Grab Now 24/7 Wall St.

When it comes to the hottest stocks and trends in 2025, it seems like everyone wants to talk about the newest and hottest AI stocks. There is no question that artificial intelligence is undoubtedly the way of the future, and any belief that services like ChatGPT were just a trend should be long gone.

Key Points The rise of AI has been one of meteoric growth, and it’s starting to carry over into different industries.

The hope is that each of these three stocks will show massive growth in the coming years.

Getting into these stocks now is the right move, even if you feel like they are already priced high.

Instead, big names like Anthropic, ChatGPT, Meta, Google, and even Apple are making a play for AI to be the way of the future. As a result, AI robotic stocks are feeling a surge as companies look to use this technology in any way possible, even at the detriment of human employees.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

While you might not be familiar with Serve Robotics in August 2025, this is going to change in the near future. The global robotics industry is on an upward trend, and Serve is well-positioned to take advantage of future growth.



This is a company that is showing promise with the deployment of third-generation robots featuring NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin modules. These modules offer 5x enhanced computing power, and first-quarter 2025 revenues already show where the company is going. The company is only working in a few markets right now, like Miami and Dallas, so they are taking things slow. Still, with $198 million in cash, this gives the company a runway through all of 2026 to continue experimenting small and build up to their 2,000 robot target by year’s end.



Zacks is already ranking Serve #3 on its list of companies delivering the right kind of AI robotics accuracy and calls it a “compelling investment opportunity.” Still, the company’s down 21% on the year, but this shouldn’t detract you from getting in while the price is low, as you should rightfully expect a rocketship return in the coming years.

Tesla (TSLA)

Yes, we’re probably all tired of hearing about Tesla and its stock over the last six months, but in the robotics world, Tesla is well-positioned. With its combination of Grok and Optimus humanoid robots, there is plenty of reason to suspect that Tesla will continue to be a stock market leader. There is no question that Elon Musk’s recent foray into government impacted financial growth in the short term, which is why robotics might be the company’s next big opportunity.

In fact, there are even suggestions that delivering 50,000 to 100,000 robots by the end of 2026 could be the start of the company seeing more financial growth with robots than electric vehicles.

Even with all of the craziness Tesla has experienced as of late, its stock is still showing a 1-year return of 49%, and when (not if) robotics takes off, there is every reason to believe this number is going to grow (and grow).

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

With a year-to-date return of 20.19% (as of August 4, 2025) and a 1-year return of 44.66%, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. should be on your purchase list if AI robotics stocks are on your radar.

This is a company that is already well-positioned to help lead the robotics sector through the end of the year. Its inclusion of Tensilica Vision and AI processing gives it a unique take to power through robotic applications. Ultimately, the hope is that it can handle various tasks through the use of technologies such as radar, lidar, and AI processing. It’s all very technical, but rest assured that the company’s already a dominant player in the Electronic Design Automation market, which gives it a competitive advantage.



The company also already has a strong revenue stream in place through its software and IPC licensing, which also gives it some runway to experiment with AI robotic technologies without risking the entire company along the way.

