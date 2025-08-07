Trump’s $12 Trillion Crypto Bet: Is Strategy (MSTR) the Stock to Buy? Volodymyr Maksymchuk / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: President Trump signed an executive order this morning, allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies and alternative assets.

The order could unlock over $12 trillion in retirement funds, potentially boosting crypto demand and Strategy ’s (MSTR) stock.

Critics highlight crypto’s volatility and fees, raising questions about MSTR’s viability as a buy.

Opening the Crypto Vault to Retirement Plans

President Trump signed an executive order this morning allowing 401(k) retirement plans to invest in cryptocurrencies, gold, private equity, and other alternative assets, unlocking a $12 trillion market for these investments.

This move, aimed at expanding investment options beyond traditional stocks and bonds, directs the Department of Labor secretary to revise regulations, easing fiduciary restrictions for plan administrators. The order could channel billions into crypto markets, boosting liquidity and mainstream adoption.

However, critics warn of heightened risks due to crypto’s volatility, higher fees, and lower liquidity compared to conventional assets.

For Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), this move could amplify demand for its stock, which is heavily tied to Bitcoin’s performance. Shares are up 2.5% in morning trading today. Will this policy shift make MSTR a compelling buy, or does its leveraged crypto bet pose too much risk for investors?

Strategy’s Big Bitcoin Bet

Strategy, once a modest enterprise software firm, has transformed into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder under CEO Michael Saylor’s vision. Since August 2020, the company has amassed over 628,000 Bitcoins, worth approximately $73 billion today, dwarfing its $463 million annual software revenue.

Saylor’s strategy, which dubs MSTR a “Bitcoin Treasury Company,” involves issuing zero-coupon convertible notes and equity to fund Bitcoin purchases, turning the stock into a leveraged proxy for the cryptocurrency.

This aggressive approach has fueled a 3,000% stock surge since 2020, despite a 74% drop in 2022 during the crypto winter. Today, MSTR’s market cap exceeds $111 billion, earning it a spot in the S&P 500, a testament to its Bitcoin-driven growth. The stock’s inclusion reflects its appeal to investors seeking crypto exposure without directly owning digital assets.

However, its reliance on Bitcoin’s price — recently trading above $116,000 — makes it vulnerable to crypto market swings, with analysts warning that a downturn could amplify losses due to MSTR’s leveraged structure.

A Catalyst for Crypto and MSTR

Trump’s executive order opens up $12.5 trillion in pension and 401(k) assets to crypto, with $8.9 trillion in defined contribution plans potentially dwarfing the $3.8 trillion crypto market cap. This could significantly lift Bitcoin’s price, directly benefiting Strategy’s stock, given its 628,000 Bitcoin holdings valued at $73 billion.

However, despite this optimistic framing, adoption may face hurdles. Regulatory frameworks will take time to develop, and plan sponsors — wary of crypto’s volatility and potential litigation — may adopt cautious allocations, limiting immediate impact. High fees and lower liquidity compared to traditional assets could further deter widespread uptake.

Still, even a modest 1% to 3% allocation from 401(k)s could inject $90 billion to $270 billion into crypto, bolstering MSTR as a Bitcoin proxy. Long-term, this policy could cement crypto’s mainstream status, enhancing MSTR’s appeal. However, short-term volatility and regulatory uncertainty require investors to weigh the order’s transformative potential against execution risks, as Strategy’s leveraged structure amplifies both gains and losses in a fluctuating market.

Key Takeaways

Trump’s executive order unlocking $12 trillion in retirement assets for crypto investments could be a game-changer for Strategy, given its more than 628,000 Bitcoin holdings, making it a leveraged play on cryptocurrency’s growth. The potential influx of retirement funds may drive Bitcoin prices higher, boosting MSTR’s valuation.

However, the stock’s extreme volatility, tied to Bitcoin’s swings and Strategy’s debt-fueled strategy, poses significant risks. Regulatory delays, fiduciary hesitancy, and crypto’s illiquidity could limit any short-term gains.

Investors with high risk tolerance might consider MSTR a buy for its unique Bitcoin exposure, especially if crypto adoption accelerates. Conservative investors should wait for clearer regulatory frameworks and market stability to mitigate the downside risks associated with MSTR’s leveraged structure.

