Michael Saylor Isn't Crazy. Here's Why Bitcoin Can Hit $21 Million.

Key Points in This Article: Michael Saylor transformed Strategy (MSTR) into a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, inspiring imitators to do likewise with other cryptocurrencies.

(MSTR) into a (BTC) treasury, inspiring imitators to do likewise with other cryptocurrencies. Saylor predicted Bitcoin could hit $21 million by 2046, an 18,161% gain from its price at the time.

While many might view the bold projection as crazy, it’s not as far-fetched as it seems.

Saylor’s Bitcoin Crusade

Michael Saylor has emerged as Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) most fervent advocate, transforming his company, Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy), into a Bitcoin treasury powerhouse by investing billions into the cryptocurrency.

This bold move has not only bolstered Strategy’s stock but also inspired imitators. Companies like Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NASDAQ:BMNR) have followed suit, with BMNR claiming to hold 1.71 million Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), positioning itself as the largest Ethereum treasury company and the second-largest global crypto treasury behind Strategy.

Earlier this summer, Saylor made headlines with an audacious prediction: Bitcoin could reach $21 million by 2046. Based on Bitcoin’s price of around $115,000 on that date, this would represent a cumulative gain of about 18,161%. While this sounds like some wild-eyed projection, here’s why Saylor isn’t crazy.

Bitcoin’s Journey: From Fringe to Mainstream

Bitcoin’s ascent from a niche cryptocurrency launched in January 2009 to a mainstream asset is nothing short of remarkable. Major corporations like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets, signaling institutional trust. Payment giants like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Visa (NYSE:V) now facilitate Bitcoin transactions, boosting accessibility.

In 2021, El Salvador became the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, a landmark for global acceptance. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, approved in 2024, have attracted billions in retail and institutional investment. These milestones, coupled with growing merchant adoption and public interest, underscore Bitcoin’s shift from a niche crypto to a recognized financial asset.

And over the 16 years since its inception, the crypto’s value has skyrocketed, especially from 2010 when its price began to rise significantly. With Bitcoin trading around $111,450 today, the cumulative percentage gain from its first recorded price of $0.10 in 2010 is approximately 111,449,900%. This translates to an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 94.4% over 15 years.

However, 2010 may not be the ideal starting point, as early prices were volatile and illiquid. A better starting date might be 2013, when Bitcoin stabilized around $100. From $100 in 2013 to $111,450 today (12 years), the cumulative gain is 111,350%, with a CAGR of approximately 40%. This historical growth supports Saylor’s optimism.

Saylor’s Vision vs. Historical Parallels

Saylor’s $21 million forecast implies a CAGR of 31.6% over 21 years to 2046, but also factors in the symbolic 21 million Bitcoin cap, which is expected to be fully mined by 2046 and will help drive scarcity and value. This isn’t far-fetched when compared to past financial predictions.

In 1974, Roger Ibbotson famously forecast that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would hit 10,000 by 2000, when it was below 1,000 — a 900% gain over 26 years. It was actually achieved by 1999. Ibbotson was able to make his prediction with relative precision by using the Dow’s historical trend of gaining around 10% annually on average.

Saylor’s model similarly extrapolates Bitcoin’s past performance, but also factors in the symbolic 21 million Bitcoin cap that are to be fully mined, which will help drive scarcity and value. His projection, while dramatic, mirrors Ibbotson’s method of projecting historical gains forward.

Key Takeaways

Saylor’s $21 million price prediction is undeniably bold, leaning heavily on the symmetry of 21 million Bitcoin mined in 21 years to justify his $21 million price tag. It should be noted Bitcoin’s 21 million coins won’t be fully mined until 2140 — almost 100 years after Saylor’s projection — but they don’t all need to be mined to get to that valuation. And the price prediction is not as outlandish as it seems at first glance.

Bitcoin’s historical CAGR from 2013 to 2025 — 40% — exceeds Saylor’s projected 31.6% to 2046, suggesting his estimate is conservative relative to past growth spurts. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, the cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption — by institutions, treasuries, and even nations — supports a long-term upward trajectory.

Although Saylor’s vision hinges on continued demand and scarcity, his forecast isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. That doesn’t mean investors should bet the farm on Bitcoin reaching $21 million in two decades, but it does mean that Saylor isn’t crazy to think it can happen.

